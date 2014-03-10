Neil Young's iPod-bothering PonoPlayer to get Kickstarted this month

Neil Young has revealed that his iPod rivalling PonoPlayer is set to hit Kickstarter in March and will eventually go on sale with a price tag of $399.

Announced back in September 2012, the PonoPlayer is for those who like their audio with a slathering of high fidelity.

Coming with 128GB storage, the media player is touting itself as the best MP3 player around, offering sumptuous sounds through its digital filters.

The key to making the music better is apparently leaving the echo in songs. The iPod and the like are said to strip out this natural sound from music and the PonoPlayer leaves it in.

This is according to Neil Young, who apparently knows a bit about music so we aren't going to argue with him.

What if Bono made Pono?

Young is set to show off the PonoPlayer at this year's SXSW, alongside a music download store called PonoMusic.

"It's about the music, real music," says Young in a press release.

"We want to move digital music into the 21st century and PonoMusic does that. We couldn't be more excited about bringing PonoMusic to the market,"

That quote isn't exactly up there with the lyrics to Old Man but it will be interesting to see another device rockin' in the free world of MP3 devices.

But will people buy an iPod competitor, when even the iPod is struggling in an iPhone world? It all seems a little after the goldrush to us but we're sure some will be backing this crazy horse.

Via the Guardian