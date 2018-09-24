Armani Exchange Connected is the brand's first smartwatch

Part of the Fossil Group, there's a new Wear OS smartwatch coming sporting the branding of Armani Exchange, with similar tech inside to the Fossil Q Explorist HR.

This new watch, called the Armani Exchange Connected, comes in a 48mm case with a steel linked bracelet where you've got the choice of gold-tone, black, silver and coal stainless steel options. There's a rotating crown on the right of the watch with two other buttons on top and below.

There aren't any other types of official straps, but we think you may be able to swap these out for other straps, as the watch has standard 22mm lugs.

All of the new Fossil tech including a heart rate tracker, Google Pay compatibility and GPS are available on the new watch.

You can also take this swimming as it's waterproof up to 50 meters. We're not sure how comfortable this will feel on your wrist if you're exercising with a stainless steel bracelet on though.

All the new tech

Battery life is estimated to last around a day or two on the new watch, and there's a 300mAh cell inside to power it. We won't know exactly how long that will last until our upcoming full review.

We've yet to learn the exact specs for the screen, but it's a full color display and looks to be large enough to comfortably navigate around the latest Wear OS software that comes on board.

Pricing-wise we know the Armani Exchange Connected is set to cost $295 (about £225, AU$400) but we've yet to get a clear price for the UK or Australia. We know you can buy it from today (September 24) in the US, but we don't know any more on the release date around the rest of the world.