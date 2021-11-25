Amazon's super cheap refurbished gadgets get a further 20% discount this Black Friday

Buying refurbished tech is a way to get the best tech for less all year round - but Amazon has made select items even cheaper thanks to its Black Friday deals.
Right now you can get an additional 20% off used items from Amazon Warehouse - and that's on top of the discount these electronics already come with compared to their brand-new counterparts.
Refurbished tech obviously comes with a caveat - it has some wear and tear already. However, Amazon guarantees that these devices are fit for purpose and offers a one-year warranty.
Just be sure to check what condition the item is in before you buy, as 'Like New' devices will come in a much better state than those that only achieve an 'Acceptable' grade.
(Not in the UK? Scroll down for deals in your region.)
Today's best refurbished tech Black Friday deals
PS5 DualSense Controller:
£41.23 £32.94 at Amazon
Save £8 - If you want a second controller to play some multiplayer games on your PS5 then you'll struggle to find a better price than this on a DualSense in 'Very Good' condition.
Philips Ambilight 754/12 4K OLED TV (65-inch):
£1,318.87 £1,055,10 at Amazon
Save £263 - This Philips Ambilight OLED TV comes in 'Very Good' condition, and with the added Ambilight technology you'll find yourself even more immersed in this display's 4K image than a traditional OLED.
Nespresso Vertuo Next with Milk Frother:
£84.75 £67.80 at Amazon
Save £16.95 - Unfortunately, this coffee machine comes in at just Acceptable - Amazon Warehouse's worst refurbished rating - however, it will still work. If you're after a good coffee machine and don't care how it looks this could be the deal for you.
Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro:
£65.46 £52.37 at Amazon
Save £13 - This 'Good' used wireless gaming mouse is one of the best we've reviewed. It offers an impressive battery life, a comfortable ergonomic design, and the option to store multiple profiles so you can quickly swap between your favorite presets.
Fitbit Versa 2:
£121.02 £96.82 at Amazon
Save £24 - The Fitbit Versa 2 is a near-perfect fitness tracker with some flashy smartwatch perks that put it ahead of Fitbit's other offerings. This deal on a 'Very Good' condition Versa 2 is one you'll want to snap up while you can.
The products from Amazon Warehouse are all items that have been returned by dissatisfied customers, however, they should all be gadgets that still work.
The products come in a variety of grades ranging from 'Like New', where the tech is (unsurprisingly) practically identical to its unused counterpart to 'Acceptable,' which means tech that shows visible signs of usage but gets the job done.
Some people won't mind getting their tech secondhand - especially if it saves them some cash - while others might prefer spending more to get something that hasn't been used by others. If these deals aren't to your liking you can head over to our Black Friday Amazon deals roundup for all the latest sales on other Amazon-sold products.
More Black Friday deals
- Amazon: save up to 55% on Fire HD tablets
- Adidas: half-price trainers, tees, tracksuits and exercise gear
- Asda: save on Lego, Nintendo Switch and vacuums - plus in-store exclusives
- Argos: get a 50-inch Toshiba 4K TV for just £329
- AO: up to £150 off Shark vacuums
- Boots: 50% off fragrances, beauty and gift sets
- Currys: save up to £500 on Sony Bravia TVs
- Dell: save 35% off Inspiron, XPS and Alienware laptops
- eBay: get 20% off select clothing, electronics and homeware
- Ebuyer: monitors from £129, SSDs from £21.99 and 44% off laptops
- EE: free Xbox Series S with select phone contracts starting from £29
- Emma Sleep: 50% off mattresses in the biggest-ever sale for Black Friday
- Furniture Village: 50% off sofas, dining and beds
- Go Outdoors: up to 50% off clothing, camping gear and more for Black Friday
- JD Sports: half-price trainers from Nike, Adidas and Puma
- John Lewis: get a £50 voucher when you buy the Oculus Quest 2
- Love Honey: 60% off sex toys + an extra 10% off lingerie
- Microsoft: save up to £450 on the Surface Pro 7
- Nectar: get 45% off any mattress and up to 30% off bedding
- Nespresso: up to 60% off Nespresso coffee machines at Amazon
- Nike: thousands of trainers, t-shirts, tracksuits and hoodies reduced by up to 40%
- Ninja: £70 off Ninja food processors and air fryers in the Black Friday sale
- Nintendo Switch: Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 and Switch Online for just £259
- Shark vacuums: up to £180 off cordless vacs in the Black Friday sale
- Simply Be: discounts of up to 60% on dresses, coats, jackets and cardigans
- Sky: Superfast broadband packages from £25
- Smyths Toys: deals on all top toy brands including Lego, Nerf and more
- Studio: up to 40% off electricals, Christmas decorations, furniture and appliances
- TVs: budget 4K smart TVs from only £159
- Very: great discounts on Apple products, including AirPods and MacBook Pro
- Wayfair: save on all categories including furniture, rugs, desks and lighting