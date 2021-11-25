Amazon's super cheap refurbished gadgets get a further 20% discount this Black Friday

Buying refurbished tech is a way to get the best tech for less all year round - but Amazon has made select items even cheaper thanks to its Black Friday deals.

Right now you can get an additional 20% off used items from Amazon Warehouse - and that's on top of the discount these electronics already come with compared to their brand-new counterparts.

Refurbished tech obviously comes with a caveat - it has some wear and tear already. However, Amazon guarantees that these devices are fit for purpose and offers a one-year warranty.

Just be sure to check what condition the item is in before you buy, as 'Like New' devices will come in a much better state than those that only achieve an 'Acceptable' grade.

(Not in the UK? Scroll down for deals in your region.)

Today's best refurbished tech Black Friday deals

PS5 DualSense Controller: £41.23 PS5 DualSense Controller: £41.23 £32.94 at Amazon

Save £8 - If you want a second controller to play some multiplayer games on your PS5 then you'll struggle to find a better price than this on a DualSense in 'Very Good' condition.

Philips Ambilight 754/12 4K OLED TV (65-inch): £1,318.87 Philips Ambilight 754/12 4K OLED TV (65-inch): £1,318.87 £1,055,10 at Amazon

Save £263 - This Philips Ambilight OLED TV comes in 'Very Good' condition, and with the added Ambilight technology you'll find yourself even more immersed in this display's 4K image than a traditional OLED.

Nespresso Vertuo Next with Milk Frother: £84.75 Nespresso Vertuo Next with Milk Frother: £84.75 £67.80 at Amazon

Save £16.95 - Unfortunately, this coffee machine comes in at just Acceptable - Amazon Warehouse's worst refurbished rating - however, it will still work. If you're after a good coffee machine and don't care how it looks this could be the deal for you.

Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro: £65.46 Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro: £65.46 £52.37 at Amazon

Save £13 - This 'Good' used wireless gaming mouse is one of the best we've reviewed. It offers an impressive battery life, a comfortable ergonomic design, and the option to store multiple profiles so you can quickly swap between your favorite presets.

Fitbit Versa 2: £121.02 Fitbit Versa 2: £121.02 £96.82 at Amazon

Save £24 - The Fitbit Versa 2 is a near-perfect fitness tracker with some flashy smartwatch perks that put it ahead of Fitbit's other offerings. This deal on a 'Very Good' condition Versa 2 is one you'll want to snap up while you can.

The products from Amazon Warehouse are all items that have been returned by dissatisfied customers, however, they should all be gadgets that still work.

The products come in a variety of grades ranging from 'Like New', where the tech is (unsurprisingly) practically identical to its unused counterpart to 'Acceptable,' which means tech that shows visible signs of usage but gets the job done.

Some people won't mind getting their tech secondhand - especially if it saves them some cash - while others might prefer spending more to get something that hasn't been used by others. If these deals aren't to your liking you can head over to our Black Friday Amazon deals roundup for all the latest sales on other Amazon-sold products.

