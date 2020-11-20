Black Friday Kindle deals offer up lowest prices yet on ereaders at Amazon

Black Friday Kindle deals have arrived, so if you're ready to cosy up with a good ebook this winter, you'll find the perfect device to do so with today. What's more, you can actually do just that for the lowest prices we've seen and grab three months of Kindle Unlimited free at the same time, making this week's Amazon Black Friday Kindle deals well worth a look.

You can save £20 on the original Kindle with the price dropping as low as £49.99. We've only seen this price a few times before - in May 2020, and since then sales prices have been settling at around £55. That makes this an excellent opportunity to grab the classic eReader for its lowest ever price.

However, UK shoppers are being treated to even more Kindle deals this week. You'll also find the Kids Edition (with extra vocabulary support and a subscription to Amazon Kids+) for £40 off at £59.99 and the premium Kindle Oasis sitting at just £169.99 (was £229.99) this week.

This is the cheapest we've ever seen the more feature-heavy model going for, making the Amazon Black Friday deals the perfect time to take the leap.

You'll find all these Kindle deals available just below, but we're also rounding up plenty more Amazon Black Friday deals right here on TechRadar. If you want to branch out a little more, it's also worth noting that we're bringing you all the best Black Friday deals throughout the savings season right here.

Amazon Black Friday Kindle deals

Amazon Kindle + 3 months Kindle Unlimited: £69.99 £49.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Kindle with backlight is once again down to its lowest price ever. We've seen this price drop a few times before, but this is the best price we've seen for the cheapest ereader. Plus, this week you can also grab three months of Kindle Unlimited for free at the same time. That's excellent value for £49.99.

Amazon Kindle Kids Edition: £99.99 £59.99 at Amazon

The Kindle Kids Edition is £10 more expensive than the standard model right now, but it usually sits at a £30 premium. That's because you're getting a year's access to Amazon Kids+ with free access to a massive library of books, a kid-proof case, and a two year worry free guarantee here. Plus you're getting extra features here like the vocabulary builder.

Kindle Oasis, 8GB Wi-Fi | 3 months Kindle Unlimited: £229.99 £169.99 at Amazon

Save £60 on the latest Kindle Oasis with its 300ppi 7-inch display, adjustable warm backlight and IPX8 waterproofing allowing you to read on a beach holiday. This is perfect for longer reading sessions, and you're even getting three months of the Kindle Unlimited reading service free. 8GB may not be enough for everyone though, so check out the deal below.

Kindle Oasis - 32GB Wi-Fi | 3 months Kindle Unlimited: £259.99 £199.99 at Amazon

Want to to quadruple your storage on the Kindle Oasis compared to the ereader you've seen above. If you want 32GB of space, you can get this version that is designed to be filled with audiobooks for £60 less than a normal day.

Kindle Oasis - 32GB Wi-Fi + 4G | 3 months Kindle Unlimited: £319.99 £259.99 at Amazon

This Kindle Oasis comes with a whole 32GB of storage, and it sports 4G connectivity as well allowing you to do download ebooks when you're away from a Wi-Fi connection. This is perfect when you've finished up that latest great book on holiday and you desperately need that next text fix.

More Kindle deals

