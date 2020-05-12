Amazon has the UK's cheapest Samsung Note 10 deal with £281 slashed off the price

Sure, Samsung Galaxy S20 deals are impressive, with 5G capabilities, top-notch screens and flagship cameras. But it won't come as a surprise to hear that Samsung flagship quality doesn't come cheap.

Luckily, now the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is rumoured to be just around the corner, we're starting to see the older Samsung Galaxy Note 10 shed its price, with Amazon slashing a large chunk off this week.

To be exact, Amazon is offering SIM-free Galaxy Note 10 deals at a discount of 32%, bringing the price down to just £587.79. That's a £281.21 saving from the device's RRP and the cheapest UK price for the Galaxy Note 10.

Realistically, that's the cheapest price you're going to get on this phone, beating out any Samsung Galaxy Note 10 deals. Simply invest in a cheap SIM only deal to finish off the package.

This SIM-free Samsung Galaxy Note 10 deal in full:

Samsung Galaxy Note 10: at Amazon | SIM-free | £869 £587.79

This is a bargain price to score on a device like the Note 10. Yes, it isn't Samsung's top-level device and it isn't even its top Note handset, with the 10 Plus taking that spot. However, with £281.21 off, you're getting a massive 32% saving off the RRP, making this the lowest price we've seen in a long time...maybe even ever.

What's the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 like?

Under the hood of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10, you will find 8GB RAM and a 3500mAh battery, making this a pretty powerful device. And the 'S' pen - a tool for productivity through your phone - is back, too and smarter than ever.

On the outside you'll notice a triple camera set-up. That gives you access to not just a wide-angle camera and optical zoom but also 4K video, optical image stabilisation and 'bokeh' video abilites.

You can read our full Samsung Galaxy Note 10 review for more information