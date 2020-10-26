Amazon has some great early Black Friday deals on Logitech mice

Amazon is bringing you Black Friday bargains early, as we’ve already seen with various chunky discounts now live at the online retailer, including a fresh reduction on Logitech peripherals.

Specifically, Amazon is now offering up to 43% off a selection of Logitech mice and a keyboard.

Yes, there’s just one keyboard among the bargains, and it’s actually part of a wireless mouse and keyboard bundle, although this particular deal does offer the biggest saving, ensuring that just over £33 will stay in your wallet compared to the normal asking price.

You can check out the full range of deals right here on Amazon, and we’ve picked out the best bargains below, including that mouse and keyboard bundle.

Logitech MK850 Multi-Device Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo: £99.99 £66.74 at Amazon

If you want both a mouse and keyboard, and wireless peripherals at that, then this MK850 bundle delivers just that with a tempting 33% discount. One of the big bonuses here is multi-device support, meaning you can pair these peripherals with up to three separate devices, and switch between them at the touch of a button. Nifty…View Deal

Logitech M330 Silent Plus Wireless Mouse: £29.99 £17.24 at Amazon

As the name suggests, the M330 is designed to be easy on the ears, meaning that when you click the buttons, Logitech claims it’s 90% quieter than a traditional mouse. It’s also built to be ergonomically comfortable and offers a two-year battery life (on a single AA battery). This is the black version of the peripheral with the biggest discount, although the blue and red models are also reduced (just not by as much).View Deal

Logitech M720 Triathlon Wireless Mouse: £59.99 £34.49 at Amazon

This is another peripheral with multi-device support, so you can pair it with up to three different pieces of hardware, and easily switch between them using a button. As the Triathlon name indicates, this is a mouse which has been built to be robust and long-lasting, which makes the new price of just over £34 all the more impressive.View Deal

