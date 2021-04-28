Amazon has knocked an impressive £100 off iPhone 12 and 12 Pro deals

Apple isn't exactly a brand synonymous with either affordability or sales. We rarely see the brand discounting its smartphones which is why these latest offers from Amazon are so exciting.

Right now, you can save a massive £100 on iPhone 12 deals, the much smaller iPhone 12 mini deals and even the largest device - iPhone 12 Pro Max deals. That means prices dropping as low as £599 for the latest collection of iPhones.

Last year when it came to the iPhone 11, we were lucky to see a £20 saving and £100 discounts are rare, even for brands like Samsung and Google who are much more prone to a price cut than Apple.

Unfortunately, Apple's middle Pro device remains immune to these savings. Due to popularity, the biggest saving we've seen on the Pro model is a £20 discount, down to £979.

Amazon's discounted iPhone 12 deals:

iPhone 12 mini: at Amazon | SIM-free | £699 £599

This is the lowest price we've seen so far for this handset, making it the perfect deal to jump on for anyone who's been holding out for this smaller iPhone. Despite it's low cost right now, this comes packed with all of the top specs from Apple including the A14 Bionic chip and MagSafe features.

iPhone 12: at Amazon | SIM-free | £799 £699

The iPhone 12 price has gone up and down rapidly for a while but, this is the lowest it's gone without it being a refurbished handset. Right now you can get the device for just £699. Pair that with a cheap SIM only deal and you'll have the cheapest iPhone 12 tariff by miles.View Deal

iPhone 12 Pro Max: at Amazon | SIM-free | £1099 £999

It's very rare to see the iPhone 12 Pro Max at a discounted price. Like the Pro model, this has been super popular and even went through stock issues late last year due to this popularity. Right now, you can get it for just £999 - a fantastic price for this handset and like the above devices, the cheapest we're likely to see it for quite some time.

What's the iPhone 12 like?

iPhone 12

The iPhone 12 is a stunning handset, though we wouldn't expect anything less from Apple. Whilst it does harp back to the flat edges of the iPhone 5, it's a welcome revival with the iPhone 12 securing the same punchy display as its superior counterparts. Yes, the iPhone 12 is embedded with the 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display that you'll also find on the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Available in black, blue, green, white and PRODUCT(red), the iPhone 12 offers a glossy back and matte edges. On the rear you'll also find the same dual camera set-up as on the iPhone 11, with a 12MP main sensor an 12MP ultra-wide sensor. There sees slight improvements to low light shooting with a f/1.6 aperture. Of course, powered by the A14 Bionic chip, too, it's likely to better process images and deliver crisp, high quality images we know well from previous iPhone models.



iPhone 12 Pro



The Apple iPhone 12 Pro represents a big jump forward for the company. Not only is there a new (all right, kind of 'original' looking) design with that Ceramic Shell bumper but inside it's all fresh too.

That's thanks to the powerful A14 Bionic processor, the first at five nanometers – which means it's power efficient as well as fast. This, combined with the triple 12MP camera, now offers LiDAR depth detection and Dolby Vision video recording quality.

The iPhone 12 Pro comes with 5G connectivity, more OLED screen in that 6.1-inch housing than previous generations, and the super powerful seven-element lens toting camera system that offers next-level low-light photography. In short, it all helps to justify that rather steep price tag for the first time in a few iPhone generations.

iPhone 12 Pro Max

The iPhone 12 Pro Max is the largest and most expensive of the iPhone 12 devices. Not only does this handset offer that massive 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display but it's also backed by 5G connectivity and the next-gen five nanometer A14 Bionic chip. All that means you can capture video in Dolby Vision quality.

But the camera story continues as those three lenses, all 12MP, offer ultra wide, wide and telephoto. That means optical zoom, way more light for Night Mode shots and a new level or focus thanks to a LiDAR sensor backing it all up. Once the Apple ProRAW feature goes live, this is going to be a real competitor for pro DSLR cameras, or at least that's what Apple hopes and is working towards.

