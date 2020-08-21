Amazon gaming sales: save on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One X and PC gaming deals

Amazon's gaming sale event is here for the weekend, and you can grab big savings on a range of PC gaming deals, as well as some rare console offers we haven't seen much of in 2020. We're talking, of course, about the Nintendo Switch and Xbox One X. Both have been out of stock since March, so this week's offers represent some particularly stunning discounts considering both the surge in demand over the last few months and the reduced production of the consoles.

You'll find Nintendo Switch deals offering up discounts on a wide selection of games and bundles right now, with smaller titles typically seeing the most action. However, those all-elusive Xbox One X sales are also joining the party. A factory refurbished console will only set you back £179.99 right now - an astonishing price for a 4K Xbox that's been incredibly difficult to get hold of recently.

Amazon's gaming sales are also reaching into PC gaming deals right now as well, with discounts on Razer, Logitech, and BenQ products as well.

We're highlighting all these offers just below, but you'll find the web's lowest prices on our top picks further down the page as well. We're also rounding up all the latest Nintendo Switch bundles if you're in the market for the in-demand console.

Xbox One X and Nintendo Switch deals

Save up to £20 on Nintendo Switch games and consoles at Amazon

It's back, Nintendo Switch deals are on the table once more and you can save up to £20 on a range of games and bundles this weekend at Amazon. Just Dance 2020, Borderlands Legendary Collection, and Paper Mario: Origami King are all featured here, with a nice little saving as well.

Xbox One X refurbished console: £179.99 at Amazon

The Xbox One X is also coming out to play this weekend, with this fantastic offer on a factor re certified console coming in at just £179.99 at Amazon. Not only that, but Gears 5 has taken a healthy discount to celebrate, and you can pick them both up in a bundle as well.

Up to 20% off SanDisk gaming memory and storage at Amazon

Amazon is offering up to 20% off SanDisk's range of Nintendo Switch micro-SD cards as well as a selection of SSDs this week. With prices starting at just £17.99, those looking to beef up their storage shouldn't have a problem right now.

PC gaming deals

Up to 30% off Logitech PC gaming accessories at Amazon

You'll find everything from gaming mice to keyboards to headsets available with discounts of up to 30% at Amazon right now. Ranging from super cheap accessories to some of Logitech's finest gaming tech, there's something here to suit any setup or budget.

Up to 25% off Razer PC gaming accessories at Amazon

If you're looking for Razer's flavour of PC gaming deals, these offers can save you up to £60 on some excellent gear. Highlights include the Razer Basilisk Ultimate wireless mouse available for just £120.99 down from £189.99 and the Kraken headset on sale for £46.99.

BenQ EX3203R 32-inch curved gaming monitor: £469.99 £364.99 at Amazon

AMD Freesync, 2K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate make this BenQ gaming monitor well worth its discount this week. Sitting at just £364.99, this is just £10 off its all-time low price over Black Friday.

More Nintendo Switch deals

The Nintendo Switch is still difficult to pick up in the US, but in the UK you'll find the latest stock availability from around the web in our price comparison widget below.

More PC gaming deals

You'll find all the lowest prices on a range of featured products in the comparison below.

