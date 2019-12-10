Amazon and Very are fiercely competing for the market's cheapest iPhone 11 deal

Having only been available to buy since October, we were expecting it to be a good few months after Christmas until we saw the SIM-free iPhone 11 come down in price. And yet bucking normative Apple traditions, two retailers have gone and dropped the price weeks before the turkey's even been put on the dinner table.

Both Amazon and Very have taken the iPhone 11 and cut the SIM-free price by a total of *suspenseful drum roll please* £30. While that might sound like an anti-climatic price cut, it brings the iPhone 11 back down to its Black Friday pricing and its lowest price so far.

And considering the iPhone 11 was marketed as a more affordable iPhone, coming in under the iPhone XR's launch price, we were sure the handset would hold its price for a good few months more.

Costing £699, now seems like the time to strike for anyone looking for a SIM-free iPhone 11. We highly doubt we'll see it drop any further soon and this could make an excellent (albeit expensive) last minute Christmas gift.

Cheapest SIM-free iPhone 11 deal:

iPhone 11: at Amazon | SIM-free | £729 £699

The locations you can get the iPhone 11 at this price for are limited. You can choose either Amazon or Very. Both have it down to £699, bringing the iPhone 11 back to the price we saw over Black Friday. While you could hold out until it gets cheaper, you might be holding out for a while.



Get the iPhone 11 from Very insteadView Deal

What makes the iPhone 11 so good?

The iPhone 11 is the cheapest of the three phones and yet, really isn't much of a downgrade. You still get Apple's new incredibly fast CPU, a 6.1-inch screen, IP68 rating and even a 3046mAh battery, enough to keep you going all the way through the day on one charge.

Read our full iPhone 11 review