5 reasons why this bank holiday is the perfect time to sort your broadband deal

Swimming costume on, barbecue at the ready, sat-nav set for your nearest park or beach - it's looking like a bank holiday weekend to savour. But before you grab those sunglasses and head into the warm glare, we heartily recommend spending a few minutes grabbing one of these cool broadband bargains.

As well as bank holiday deals on everything from TVs to mobile phones to games consoles and beyond, it's also the weekend of the year when internet providers slash the price of broadband deals to tempt you their way for the next 12 to 18 months.

So whether it's a hefty £90 pre-paid credit card with BT Superfast broadband, a free upgrade to superfast broadband from TalkTalk or simply the UK's very cheapest internet, we reckon that one of these five broadband deals below will have what you're after...

1. The best cheap broadband deal in the UK

Onestream Flow Unlimited Broadband | 12 month contract | 11Mb average speed | Line rental inc. | FREE activation | £9.99 delivery | £13.99 per month

When it comes to cheap broadband only deals, none come close to matching what Onestream can do. It will cost you £13.99 each month for a whole year of internet. To be frank, that's all there is to say - this one's perfect for bargain hunters.

View Deal

2. Faster fibre for a fabulous fee

TalkTalk Fast broadband | 18 months | 67Mb avg. speed | Line rental incl. | FREE upfront | £23.50 per month

This is hot off the press from one of the best known ISP's in the UK - TalkTalk is giving free upgrades to new customers where you can go all the way up to its 67Mb broadband speed for the price of its 38Mb plan. It guarantees no price hikes, too, so you know exactly what you'll be paying for the next year-and-a-half.View Deal

3. The BT broadband deal to beat all others

BT Superfast Fibre Unlimited | 18 months | 50Mb avg speed | Weekend calls | £9.99 delivery | £31.99pm + £90 pre-paid credit card

BT broadband deals are constantly being chopped and changed. Bad news for us trying to keep tabs, great news for you as it means some great offers. For example, it's just removed its activation fee for Superfast fibre and is offering a £90 gift card to spend. And 50Mb speed is nothing to be sniffed at.

View Deal

5. Virgin Media's all-singing all-dancing package

Ultimate Oomph Bundle from Virgin Media | 12 months | 516Mb average speed | Anytime calls | 270+ TV channels |£35 set-up | £99pm £89 a month

With so much on offer here - broadband, TV, calls and SIMO - this £10 a month price cut feels like a bargain. On top of the blisteringly fast speeds you're getting, you'll be landing a whole host of HD channels (including Sky Sports, BT Sport and Sky Cinema) and an unlimited data SIMO.

View Deal

See all of the best broadband deals available this bank holiday: