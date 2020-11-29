20 hot Amazon Black Friday deals you can still get ahead of Cyber Monday 2020

With Cyber Monday approaching in the UK, Amazon's best Black Friday deals are mostly still in stock going into Sunday. While we've seen sellouts on a whole bunch of TVs and laptops, and the better Nintendo Switch deals are gone for now, you can still find big savings on a number of key items like AirPods, PS4 games and air fryers.

Our expectation is that Cyber Monday will bring a whole host of new deals – but honestly, the savings haven't really ended at Amazon since Prime Day in October. They've been trickling out day-by-day, rather than arriving all at once in a big avalanche. That's probably a good thing in terms of giving you time

Below, to save you a bit of time, we've rounded up a few of the better deals we're still seeing at Amazon UK right now. Hopefully, something in here appeals – we've tried to mix up some of the more obvious items (Amazon's own devices) with a couple more esoteric choices (like, er, Jenga).

Here are 20 deals you can still get at Amazon right now ahead of Cyber Monday.

Amazon Black Friday deals you can still get

Apple AirPods Pro: £249 £198 at Amazon

Save £50 - This is the lowest price we've seen so far for the noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds, and it price matches Laptops Direct, which previously dipped below the £200 mark. We've seen the AirPods Pro go in and out of stock a lot at Amazon, so keep checking back if you don't see a buy button. View Deal

LG 49UN73006LA 49-inch 4K TV: £449 £379 at Amazon

Save £70 - You're saving £70 on this 49-inch LG TV in the Amazon Black Friday deals, which means that final price has dropped down to just £379. That's excellent considering you're getting a good sized 49-inch display with LG quality picture and smart assistant compatibility in the Amazon Black Friday deals.

View Deal

Top pick DeLonghi Nescafé Dolce Gusto Jovia Pod Capsule coffee machine: £34.99 £29.99 at Amazon

Save £5 - Naturally you need the pods, and this is a fairly regularly price point for this particular coffee maker, which its manufacturer boasts offers coffee shop-level beverages. The pods are an additional expense, of course, but the entry price is low, and even lower thanks to the Amazon Black Friday deals.

View Deal

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4300 electric toothbrush: £139.99 £49.99 at Amazon

Save £90 (kind of) - Granted, we haven't seen this Philips Sonicare toothbrush go above £70 in the last year - but £49.99 is a great price for the smart toothbrush in Amazon's early Black Friday deals.

View Deal

eMeet webcam with microphone: £39.99 £31.99 at Amazon

Save £8 - This is a pretty good webcam for people who do a lot of meetings, with a wide-angle view that allows you to fit in more people. It also features dual microphones for better sound quality, especially if lots of people are in the room.

View Deal

Razer Basilisk V2 wired gaming mouse: £79.99 £37.99 at Amazon

Save £42 - This is the cheapest we've seen the Razer Basilisk V2 wired mouse going for so far, which means you're grabbing a great price on the optical pointer. Not only that, but you can save 40% on Xbox Game Pass PC with this purchase as well.

View Deal

FIFA 21 | PS4: £48.99 £32.99 at Amazon

Amazon has knocked £16 off the newly released FIFA 21, meaning you can pick up the latest FIFA for just £32.99. What's more, you can upgrade to the next-gen version of FIFA 21 from December 4 thanks to Dual Entitlement.View Deal

PS Plus 12 month membership: £49.99 £37.49 at Amazon

Save £12 - If you've just grabbed a PS5, or you're looking to get a little more out of your PS4, you'll want to grab this PS Plus membership at a £12 discount right now at Amazon. You'll get access to online play, free monthly games and the new PS Plus Collection as well.

View Deal

Final Fantasy 7 Remake: £44.99 £29 at Amazon

A nice discount on the long-awaited remake of the classic PlayStation RPG. Well worth it at this price – it'll take you around 40 hours to do everything in this game, maybe more if you take your time.View Deal

Jabra Elite 85H: £279.99 £169 at Amazon

Save £110 - Cutting-edge noise-cancellation? Check. Class-leading battery life? Check. Terrific call quality? Double check. Available in four flashy colours? Oh yeah. If you want noise-cancelling headphones for Black Friday, this is the deal to pay attention to.View Deal

Jabra Elite Active 65t true wireless earbuds: £169.99 £99 at Amazon

Save £70 - Looking for something more sports-friendly? Designed for athletes, these earbuds are sweat-resistant and feature a built-in motion sensor that lets you track fitness efforts – and are currently £70 off.

View Deal

Jenga: £14.99 £11.99 at Amazon

A classic game of trying not to make a tower of blocks fall down by removing a piece and adding it to the top, Jenga is among the best sellers in Amazon's toy section thanks to this mild discount on the price.

View Deal

Lego Star Wars The Mandalorian The Child: £69.99 £61.95 at Amazon (save £8)

Are you jealous of The Mandalorian for getting to cradle The Child whenever you like? Well that could be you if you buy this set, although it's really designed as more of a decorative piece. It has just over 1,000 pieces, and is a great way to let visitors know that you love the newest Star Wars TV show.

View Deal

Lego Architecture London skyline: £44.99 £38.95 at Amazon (Save £6)

Celebrate all the tourist sites of the capital city with this London skyline set, showing off Big Ben, the London Eye (sorry, Coca-Cola Eye...) and a tiny replica of Trafalgar Square.

View Deal

Ring stick up cam battery in white with Echo Show 5: £168.99 £74 at Amazon

Save £94.99 - This Black Friday is the perfect time to grab yourself some extra home security, with this neat Ring bundle. It includes an Echo Show 5 (which will let you see what the cam sees) and a Ring Stick Up Cam Battery, at an excellent price. Link it with the Ring app and you can have ultimate peace of mind your home is safe with a realtime video feed. Also in black for the same price!

View Deal

Ring Video Doorbell 3: £179 £119 at Amazon

Save £60 - The Ring Video Doorbell 3 is at it's lowest price ever right now at Amazon, giving smart home users a prime opportunity to snag the latest device for a real steal. With improved sensor detection, WiFi, 1080p HD video and two-way audio, the Video Doorbell 3 is a fantastically handy little device to have in your home.

View Deal

iRobot Roomba 692 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner (Black): £289.99 £222.99 at Amazon

Save £66 - You don't get the more powerful functions and elaborate feature set of the pricier Roomba robot vacuums with this model, but it still detects dirt and is controlled via an app. Worth considering if you want one without breaking the bank.View Deal

Amazon Kindle + 3 months Kindle Unlimited: £69.99 £49.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Kindle with backlight is once again down to its lowest price ever. We've seen this price drop a few times before, but this is the best price we've seen for the cheapest ereader. Plus, this week you can also grab three months of Kindle Unlimited for free at the same time. That's excellent value for £49.99.

View Deal

TechRadar is scouring every retailer and rounding up all the top deals over the Black Friday period, and we’ve put all the best Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals in easy-to-navigate articles to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.