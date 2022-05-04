World Seniors Championship snooker 2022 live stream: how to watch online from anywhere

Former world champions Stephen Hendry, John Parrott and Ken Doherty switch the commentary box for the plush burgundy carpet of the Crucible's main floor in the 2022 World Seniors Championship of snooker – a rapid-fire tournament that pits some of the biggest legends of the game against each other. Read on as our guide explains how to watch a World Seniors Championship snooker live stream from anywhere in the world - including free-to-air coverage in the UK.

This year's field has been expanded to 24 players, who have 10 world titles between them. The aforementioned Hendry, of course, took seven of them, Parrott, Doherty and Joe Johnson being the other former world champions in the mix.

If Jimmy White's return to the Crucible floor is half as entertaining as his stint as a commentator at the most recent World Snooker Championship, we'll all be in for a treat. The three-time World Seniors Championship winner inadvertently dropped some fruity language on air, but will do his talking on the baize this week.

Defending champion David Lilley is also competing, as is former women's No.1 Maria Catalano, who becomes the first woman to appear in the final stages of the tournament.

All ties are best-of-five frames, and you can follow our guide as we explain all the ways to get a 2022 World Seniors Championship snooker live stream wherever you are right now - starting with how to watch the World Seniors Championship for FREE in the UK.

Snooker fans in the UK can watch all of the World Seniors Championship action for FREE! Every session of the tournament is being shown on BBC iPlayer and through the BBC Red Button. You can live stream the action on BBC iPlayer. It's free to watch with a valid TV licence, and works across a huge array of devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Roku, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles. The morning sessions typically start at 10am BST; the afternoon sessions start at 2.30pm; and the evening sessions get underway at 7.30pm.

We've recommended some of the best places to live stream World Seniors Championship snooker below. But might run into a problem trying to access them if you're outside of your country. This is because of something called geo-blocking.

Simply follow our VPN advice below and you'll soon be around that issue with a great bit of software that allows you to relocate your device back to your country of residence - thereby regaining access to all the streaming services and content you normally enjoy at home.

