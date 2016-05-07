8 essential tech projects for the weekend

Now that the weekend is here most of us should have a bit of time to settle down to do some tinkering, and we have a host of great projects that will help you get the most out of the gadgets and gizmos in your home.

From turning your home into a high-tech paradise to tweaking your smartphone – and even safely watching the transit of Mercury – we've got a range of great tech projects for you to try.

Prepare to safely watch Mercury's transit across the Sun

Although the rare astronomical marvel of Mercury's transit across the Sun happens on Monday, you can spend this weekend getting everything prepared so that you can safely watch it.

Safety is key here, as because Mercury will be passing the Sun staring directly at the event is very dangerous. That's why you should check out our guide on how to safely watch Mercury's transit across the Sun on May 9, which tells you everything you need to know.

Turn your living room into a high-tech paradise

There's some truly awesome tech out there these days that can truly transform our homes. From smart TVs to immersive surround sound and lightning-fast internet, we're spoiled by the current crop of home technology gadgets.

This wide range of products can make it difficult to pick the best gadgets for the job, so we've put together a guide on how to turn your living room into a high-tech paradise where we highlight the best of the best – no matter what your budget is.

Build automatic entry lights with a Raspberry Pi

Like the idea of home automation but want to take a more DIY approach? Make sure you check out our guide on how to build automatic entry lights with a Raspberry Pi, in which we show you how you can program a Raspberry Pi to automatically turn on the lights in your home when you enter the front door.

10 tips and tricks for mastering your new HTC 10

The HTC 10 is now on sale and if you've got your hands on HTC's latest – and greatest – smartphone, then make sure you check out our 10 tips and tricks for mastering your new HTC 10 article, where we show you what your new phone is really capable of.

Install a launcher to transform the look of Android

If you're perfectly happy with your current Android phone, it doesn't mean you can't give its interface an overhaul and add new features.

By installing a new launcher you can give your Android phone a new lease of life – so check out our how to install a launcher to transform the look of Android guide to find out how.

Set up iCloud Family Sharing on a Mac

If you're a family of Apple-addicts then this weekend is a great time to implement iCloud Family Sharing, which allows you to share apps, media and more between your family's devices.

It can also help control the content that younger members of your family can access, and to find out more read our guide on how to set up iCloud Family Sharing on a Mac.

Add extra security to your Apple ID

For iPhone, iPad and Mac owners, your Apple ID is your key to the apps, music and much more that you have on your devices. That's why it is essential that you keep your Apple ID secure, and our how to add extra security to your Apple ID guide will show you how you can do just that.

9 advanced tips and tricks for Safari

If you use the Safari browser then make sure you check out our list of 9 advanced tips and tricks for Safari which can transform the way you browse the internet.