How to stream videos using VLC

Now head to the device(s) you want to watch the stream on and fire up VLC. As many devices as you processor and bandwidth can support at once can view the stream.

On a mobile, tap on the Stream option. On a PC, click on Media>Open Network Stream.

You'll be given a bar into which to type the address from which to stream. Tap or click on it and type in: http://:8080

Where is the local IP address of the device that's streaming the video.

On a mobile, VLC will actually remember previously typed addresses, so you only need to enter them once and can just tap on them in the future to resume streaming from the device.

On a PC, an added stream will appear in the playlist. Select it and press play to view the stream.

Because it's a live stream (rather than a transferred file) your play controls will be limited on the client; you can't, for example, fast forward and rewind – though you could do that on the source PC by moving the slider bar.