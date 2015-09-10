The best iPhone widgets: 10 top time-savers

Widgets debuted nearly a year ago with iOS 8, and though it's taken some time for many developers to embrace them, there are now several great - some might say essential - iPhone widgets that put live information, quick actions, and even some gaming goodness one touch away.

If you've ignored the possibilities with Notification Center widgets until now, it's time to reconsider. Here are 10 fantastic choices to get you started so you can spend less time swiping through your home screen to find the right app.