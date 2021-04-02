How to reset a MacBook Air

Your MacBook Air has served you well, and now's the time to upgrade to something new. Before giving the computer away, selling it on eBay, or recycling it, it's important to reset the machine to factory conditions. This process will wipe your files and reinstall macOS, getting it ready for the new owner when completed.

Resetting a MacBook Air isn't as simple as pushing a few buttons on the keyboard. And yet, Apple has done a great job of making it a relatively pain-free process.

(Image credit: Future)

1. Backup your files

You should already be backing up your MacBook Air on a regular basis either through Time Machine or another solution. Before resetting your computer, make sure you save one final backup before moving forward. In the case of Time Machine, you can use these files to complete the set-up process on your new Mac.

(Image credit: Future)

2. Sign out of iCloud

Choose the Apple menu at the top left of the device. Select 'System Preferences' then click on your 'Apple ID'. Choose 'Overview' in the sidebar, then click 'Sign Out'.

You will be asked whether to keep a copy of your iCloud data on this Mac. You can click 'Keep a Copy,' since you're erasing your Mac later in the reset process.

(Image credit: Apple)

3. Enter recovery mode

Apple's Mac lineup is in a period of transition as the company shifts away from Intel-based processors. Entering recovery mode, an important step to reset a Mac, follows a different process on Intel-based machines and those with an Apple M1 co-processor or later.

To enter recovery mode on Intel machines: click on the Apple menu at the top left of the device, then choose 'Restart'. When the computer screen goes black, hold down the 'Command' + 'R' keys on your keyboard until the Apple logo appears. At this point, the computer will boot up and open the recovery mode.

On Macs with Apple co-processors including the MacBook Air (M1, 2020): it is actually a little bit easier to put the machine into recovery mode. On these machines, turn off your computer. Next, press and hold the power button on your keyboard. When the Apple logo appears, you'll see a message letting you know that by continuing to hold the power button, you'll access startup options.

After a few seconds, the text switches to 'Loading startup options'. Click Options > Continue to enter the macOS recovery mode.

(Image credit: Apple)

4. Erase the machine

Regardless of whether you’re on an Intel-based or Apple silicone-based MacBook Air, it’s now time to finish the reset process using 'Disk Utility.' If asked, log into the next screen with administrator privileges.

From the macOS recovery screen, choose 'Disk Utility'. Choose 'Macintosh HD' on the left side of the screen. Click 'Erase'. In the dialogue box, you need to rename the drive and format. Keep the name 'Macintosh HD' and set the format to 'APFS' or 'Mac OS Extended (Journaled)'.

Click 'Erase Volume Group'. If you don't see this button, click 'Erase' instead. Enter your 'Apple ID', if applicable.

If you have any other internal volumes in the sidebar, click the delete volume button that's marked with a '-'. Don't delete any volume named 'Macintosh HD' or 'Macintosh HD - Data'. Skip External and Disk Image sections also on the sidebar.

Quit Disk Utility to return to the utility window.

5. Reinstall macOS

Select 'Reinstall macOS' from the utility window in macOS Recovery, then choose 'Continue' and follow the installer's instructions. If the installer offers you the choice between installing on 'Macintosh HD' or 'Macintosh HD - Data', select 'Macintosh HD'.

Once the process is complete, you'll be asked to begin the Mac setup process. If you're selling or giving away your computer, type 'Command' + 'Q' to exit. Otherwise, continue to set up the computer.

Your MacBook Air has now been reset to factory settings.