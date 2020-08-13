This astonishing LG 4K TV deal from Lidl is only £179

We’ve seen some fantastic cheap TV deals in recent weeks, but this 43-inch LG 4K TV from Lidl might be the pick of the bunch at only £179.99.

While we haven't tested the TV ourselves, the specs are surprisingly generous for the price tag. You're getting an IPS 4K panel, which tend to provide wide-viewing angles, great colour accuracy and decent contrast levels.

You're also get HDR10 and HLG support, which might be a first at this price point, as well as a one-year warranty in case anything goes awry. Add in LG's AI TV that supports both Google Assistant and Alexa, and you've got yourself one very smart TV.

Of course at this price tag, there are a few caveats. You won't find this TV in our best LG TV list, and you'll have to purchase a remote as its sold separately. You'll also have to check your local Lidl store for stock, as this offer is only available at select stores.

LG 43-inch UHD 4K Smart TV deal:

LG 43-inch UHD 4K Smart TV: £279 £179 at Aldi

Enjoy four times greater resolution than Full HD, and wide-viewing angles and great colour accuracy thanks to an IPS panel. For only £179, you're also getting Google Assistant and Alexa support, as well as HDR. View Deal

With Amazon Prime Day 2020 and Black Friday on the horizon, we're likely to see more must-have deals on the best TVs on the market. Stay locked to TechRadar so you don't miss out on some super savings.