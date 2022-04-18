This Acer Aspire 5 is one of the best laptop deals we've seen this year

We're always on the lookout for cheap laptop deals at TechRadar, and we've found one at Currys that's easily the best offer on a mid-range machine so far this year.

We're blown away by just how good value for money this Acer Aspire 5 is for £399 (was £599) at Currys. It includes a range of high-end components at a low price, such as a speedy Intel i5 processor, a performance-boosting 8GB of RAM, and a high capacity 512GB SSD. Usually, you'd have to pay much closer to £500 to get a laptop with this sort of power, so this deal at Currys is well worth getting while you can.

This Acer Aspire 5 can handle all of your everyday laptop needs with ease, thanks to all that muscle behind it. Whether it's for general browsing, emails and some light schoolwork, or more demanding tasks such as media streaming and multitasking - this is one of the best laptops to buy today. It also sports a 14-inch Full HD IPS display, which delivers a crisp and clear image. Plus, there's a healthy battery life of up to 10 hours.

Today's best laptop deal

Acer Aspire 5: £599 £399 at Currys

Save £200 – This is a fantastic price for a mid-range all-purpose laptop packed with top-of-the-line components. The Intel i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD will ensure excellent performance no matter the task - and to find all of them in a machine for under £400 is a bargain. Quite simply, you won't find a better laptop deal right now in this price range.

