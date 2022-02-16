These are the top 5 Samsung S22 deals you can pre-order from Carphone Warehouse

Samsung has now announced its latest family of flagship phones, we've had the chance to test them out and, for those looking into getting them straight away, Samsung is making the decision to pre-order very tempting.

From a host of retailers, Samsung is offering up a free pair of Galaxy Buds Pro and a year-long subscription to Disney Plus. This promotion is both available with Samsung Galaxy S22 deals and the larger Plus and Ultra.

There are a few retailers that are offering these added benefits, one of which is olf favourite Carphone Warehouse. So below we've selected the absolute best Samsung Galaxy S22, Plus and Samsung S22 Ultra deals you can get right now from Carphone Warehouse - with all pricing correct at the time of writing.

The five best Carphone Warehouse S22 deals:

Samsung Galaxy S22: at Carphone Warehouse | iD Mobile | £29 upfront | 50GB data | unlimited calls and texts | £37.99pm

If you're looking to keep your costs low on the Samsung Galaxy S22, this deal on the iD Mobile network could be the way to go. It only costs £29 upfront and £37.99 a month which, compared to a lot of other prices out there, is very affordable. That gets you 50GB of data to get through each month.

Samsung Galaxy S22: at Carphone Warehouse | Vodafone | £99 upfront | 150GB data | unlimited calls and texts | £37pm

While the offer above is a bargain, it is on a lesser-known network and does keep your data cap relatively low. With this plan, you'll pay roughly the same monthly cost but your data plan will shoot up to 150GB. This tariff is on the Vodafone network as well which might be more preferable for a lot of people. It does cost £99 upfront though.

Samsung Galaxy S22: at Carphone Warehouse | Vodafone | £9 upfront | 250GB data | unlimited calls and texts | £43pm

Boosting your data cap even further, this Vodafone Samsung S22 deal comes in at 250GB. To get that much data, you'll have to bring your monthly costs up to £43. However, the upfront costs stay very low, only costing you a mete tenner.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: at Carphone Warehouse | iD Mobile | £99 upfront | 50GB data | unlimited calls and texts | £51.99pm

Finally, the large and oh so powerful S22 Ultra. This deal is on the iD Mobile network again but will see your monthly bills hit £51.99 and your upfront cost at £99. That sounds expensive but for a £1,000+ phone, it's actually very affordable. If you would prefer a better-known network, Carphone's best Vodafone S22 Ultra deal comes in at £59 a month and £59 upfront. That gets you 250GB of data.

What gifts can I get by pre-ordering Samsung S22 deals?

During the pre-order period (i.e. up until February 25), Samsung is offering up a few free gifts when you purchase one of the Samsung Galaxy S22 devices. You can get a free pair of Galaxy Buds Pro and a year of Disney Plus.

However, it is important to note that while Carphone Warehouse and a number of other retailers are offering these free gifts, they are not available from every retailer - a list of participating retailers can be found here.

To get your free gifts, you simply need to head to Samsung's claim form from February 25 onwards.