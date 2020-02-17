The best Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus deals to pre-order right now

Fitting squarely in the middle of the new trio, Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus deals are providing a combination of high-end specs, without breaking the bank...well, without breaking it quite as much as the Ultra.

We have to be honest, when Samsung launched its new devices we weren't quite expecting handsets as expensive as this. The S20 Plus almost costs as much as the extortionate pricing of the iPhone 11 Pro, so it would have to be pretty impressive.

Luckily, it is. This range is clearly the best Samsung has ever made. With Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus deals you're forking out a decent amount of cash to land a 4500mAh battery, 6.7-inch display, 8GB RAM and an extremely powerful processor.

However, the biggest factor to make Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus deals stand out is the cameras you're paying for. Samsung has made strides to improve an already great camera from the S10 Plus, jamming in an improvement to the telephoto lens, depth sensing lens and more.

To help ease the hefty price of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus and the even more expensive Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra deals, if you pre-order either handset, you'll get a free pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds+.

So what are the absolute best Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus deals to pre-order? We've listed all of your options below. Just keep in mind that your device will not arrive until pre-orders finish on March 10.

Compare Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus deals:

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus review:

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus review in brief

The middle ground of cost and specs for Samsung's S20 range

Screen size: 6.7-inch | Resolution: 1440 X 3200 | Rear camera: 12 + 12 + 64MP | Front Camera: 10MP | Weight: 186g | OS: Android 10 | RAM: 12GB | Storage: 128/256GB | External storage: Yes | Battery: 4500mAh

Depth vision camera

120Hz refresh rate

Improved battery life

High price tag

What exactly does 2020 Samsung flagship technology look like? Well, to start with, the cameras are better than ever, offering up a feature heavy collection of lenses - ultra-wide, wide-angle, telephoto and even depth vision technology.

Go for the smaller S20 Plus and you'll receive a 6.7-inch AMOLED display and 4500mAh battery, upgrading to the massive S20 Ultra secures you a 6.9-inch display and a 5000mAh battery.

Both land you a 120Hz display refresh rate and some absolutely amazing zoom features, with the Ultra hitting a massive 100x zoom capability.

Read our full Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus review to find out more

SIM-free Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus deals:

Going SIM-free is, much like contracts, not going to be a cheap experience. The Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus starts at £999 SIM-free, making it £100 more expensive than the Galaxy S10 Plus when it launched.

Clearly, going for a SIM-free Samsung Galaxy S20 is by no means cheap. That's why it will likely be best to pair it with a cheap SIM only deal.