The best Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra deals to pre-order

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra deals are Samsung's latest venture into market-leadings specs, but carry a wallet emptying price tag. So, is it worth your time to pre-order this powerhouse device?

Sitting alongside Samsung's S20 Ultra as the company's most powerful devices, the Note 20 Ultra comes packed with a pretty exciting spec list and that's before you even consider the included S pen.

It's a 5G-enabled device which sports a 4500mAh battery, an extremely powerful 8GB RAM processor and a massive 6.9-inch AMOLED display. Then, in typical Samsung fashion, the camera has been given a healthy bump over the Note's from last year.

With three lenses, offering 108MP, 50x zoom and more, this is a device worthy of the hands of photo fanatics. Topping off the package, Samsung has heavily improved the 'S' pen with lightning fast, super low latency, a host of new productivity features and more.

Obviously, with all of that going on, prices do not come cheap. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra deals sit right at the top of the market for price, competing with both the Galaxy S20 Ultra and iPhone 11 Pro Max, and cost way more than the regular Note 20.

That's where this page comes in handy. We've compiled all of the cheapest Note 20 Ultra deals and listed them below. Due to pre-orders, you won't actually get your device until August 21.

Pre-ordering the phone does, however, land you a free pair of Galaxy Buds Live or a three month Xbox Game Pass subscription and a MOGA XP5-X+ Game Controller - a device which allows you to play games on your phone with a controller.

Compare Samsung Note 20 Ultra deals:

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra mini review:

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra review in brief Big and powerful...in every way Screen size: 6.9-inch | Resolution: 1440 x 3088 | Rear camera: 108MP + 12MP + 12MP | OS: Android 10 | RAM: 8GB | Storage: 256GB | Battery: 4500mAh | Weight: 208g Stylish design Top of the line specs Impressive camera array Very pricey

As we mentioned above, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra deals are a big investment but really do have the specs to back up the price. Let's start with the display. The Samsung Note 20 Ultra sits at a extremely tall 6.9-inches helping it tower over the majority of other handsets.

It features a gorgeous Quad HD resolution of 3088 x 1440 and the edges curve down on either side (unlike the regular Note 20). It even manages to sneak in an impressive refresh rate option of 120Hz in as well.

The device then goes big on cameras, rocking three lenses with a 108MP lens and two 12MP options. Images tend to be pretty similar to what the S20 Ultra offers - high quality.

Samsung then tops it all off with a new and improved S pen with super low latency and a load of new gestures.

Read our full Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra review.

SIM-free Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra prices:

Considering the incredibly pricey nature of going for the Note 20 Ultra on a contract, a better option could be choosing the SIM-free route instead. That way, you could then invest in cheap SIM only deals to score a saving overall.

However, buying the device outright is not going to be a small investment. The Note 20 Ultra has an RRP of £1179 for the smallest memory model, with prices only going up if you want more.