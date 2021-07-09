Save £150 on the most expensive Xbox Series X accessories with this gaming deal

Here’s an Amazon bundle for two premium Xbox Series X accessories that offers a rare discount on both the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 and the recently released Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portalal headset.

Neither of these add-ons comes cheap on their own, with the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 retailing for £150, while the Beoplay Portal costs an eye-watering £449.99 (as much as an Xbox Series X). This bundle currently offers your both for £499.99 – giving you a combined saving of £150 and £109 off the bundle's usual price.

We saw a similar deal on Prime Day 2021, but we don't know when you'll next see this deal so be sure to get on it if you're at all interested in upgrading your Xbox gaming experience.

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 + Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portal: £608.99 £499.99 at Amazon

Save £109 - You can get a sizeable discount on two of the most expensive Xbox Series X accessories with this Amazon gaming deal. Both the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 and Beoplay Portal are premium products, so it's nice to see a discount.

While that may still be too steep for some, it’s a pleasing discount on two Xbox Series X accessories that aren’t usually on offer. The Beoplay Portal, in particular, only released on March 30.

Speaking of which, Bang & Olufsen’s headset is designed to work seamlessly with your Xbox consoles. It features active noise cancellation, has a contemporary design, and should offer long-term comfort due its lightweight of only 246g. If you want the most high-end pair of headphones available for Xbox, then, this is it.

The Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 is similarly next-level, with multiple toggles and additional buttons to help you create the ultimate custom controller to game the way you want.

