Samsung Galaxy Note 20 deals: what price should you expect to pay for pre-orders?

We've had a while to get used to Samsung's S20 range with its market-leading specs and stylish design. And now Samsung's back with its second big 2020 launch - the Samsung Galaxy Note 20.

Expected to launch this Wednesday, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 deals are Samsung's latest 'S' pen-wielding mammoth-sized option. And like both the previous Note 10 and Samsung's S20 range, we're expecting a strong spec sheet here.

Leaks suggest we could be looking at not just a Note 20 but also a Note 20 Plus and maybe even a Note 20 Ultra. All are expected to carry high-end camera specs with the Plus rumoured to have a 108MP main, 12MP ultra-wide and 13MP periscope camera, with similar features to the S20 range.

Other potential features include 120Hz refresh rates, a massive 6.7-inch display, 5G connectivity and a gigantic battery life. Of course, that is all rumours and we will not know the exact specs until Wednesday.

While we can speculate all day on what the device will look like and what Note 20 features we want to see, one thing we can be more sure on is the price. We've seen a lot of phone launches by now and have become adept at estimating the price.

Below we have more details on expected Samsung Galaxy Note 20 deals - both in terms of SIM-free prices and contracts - based on previous launches, leaks, other 2020 launches and more.

When will Samsung Galaxy Note 20 deals be on pre-order?

Samsung has announced it will be hosting an 'Unpacked' event on Wednesday, August 5. It will kick off at 3pm BST and is almost certainly the day we will see Samsung Galaxy Note 20 deals and prices announced.

While pre-orders could then go live on the same day, unless Samsung decides to take a very different approach to previous years, it will then be another few weeks until the device is available.

We will continue to update this page with details of when you can purchase Note 20 contracts.

Will Samsung Galaxy Note 20 deals come with a free gift?

We're not sure how this came to be or even when, but it is now almost tradition to include some sort of free gift with new phones these days.

Huawei and Samsung frequently offer free headphones or smartwatches, Apple throws in subscriptions to Apple TV+ and even OnePlus has gone big with its own brand headphones.

While we would expect Samsung to throw in a pair of its Samsung Galaxy Buds (as it did before with the S20), we won't know for sure until August 5. Samsung could well surprise us with a smartwatch, something completely new or nothing at all!

How much will the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 cost SIM-free?

Last year, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 launched with a price of £869 and the Samsung Galaxy S20 5G followed with a cost of £899. Despite the rumours of 5G capabilities and obvious spec bumps, we wouldn't expect this new phone to cost more than the S20.

In fact, it is likely that Samsung will follow recent trends from the likes of Apple and Google of actually slightly reducing the price of new releases compared to previous devices.

A price of £849 give or take £20 would seem most likely for Samsung Galaxy Note 20 deals.

If Samsung launches a Plus or Ultra model, an £1000+ price tag is highly likely. The S20 Ultra launched at a massive £1199 and a Note 20 Ultra could well match that.



While it is not confirmed if there will be both 4G and 5G versions, an increased cost could be a possibility for those looking for 5G. In the case of the S20, 5G added an additional £100 to the cost and this could be the way the Note devices go.

TechRadar predicts the best Samsung Galaxy Note 20 deals on contract:

So you know you want the Note 20...but buying it SIM-free is a gigantic investment - completely understandable. Luckily, contracts save you from that by spreading your costs out a bit.

If you're planning on buying a Note 20 deal straight off the bat, there's a few expectations we have to note. The best plans are likely to be on EE or Three based on dominance over the last few months and even year!

When it comes to flagship devices, we tend to see mostly big data plans, which is great considering how much you're paying! Most of your costs will likely be put into the monthly area, with a spend in the remits of £40/£50 a month highly likely.

Below we've crafted what we imagine the typical Note 20 contract will look like:

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 | EE | £75 upfront | 50GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £40pm

Going for a Note 20 contract won't be cheap but luckily, you can expect to see a strong amount of data. We would expect contracts in the £40 a month range but backed up a small upfront cost just under £100. Of course, there is also likely to be options with no upfront costs if you bump up your monthly spend. Predicted total cost over 24 months is £1,035

