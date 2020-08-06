The best Samsung Galaxy Note 20 deals and Note 20 Ultra deals to pre-order

The launch is over, the dust has settled and Samsung's second big phone launch of 2020 has gifted us with Samsung Galaxy Note 20 deals. You've seen the highlights and know you're interested but is a pre-order worth your time?

For the fans of giant phones, those excited to wield a stylus like Harry Potter or just those who like a lot of power, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 deals will make a lot of sense. The device followed in both the steps of its 2020 brother - the Samsung Galaxy S20 - and last year's Note 10.

Internally, Samsung has squeezed in a 4300mAh battery which will easily get you through a day and into the next one. There's a 6.7-inch FHD+ display with 60Hz refresh rate and, in typical Samsung fashion, a high-end triple camera lens set-up. And Samsung is giving you the choice, go cheaper and stick with 4G or up the costs and land the 5G version.

Of course, if you're looking at this latest launch as an excuse to go all out on a phone, there are always bigger, better and more expensive Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra deals.

Much like Samsung S20 Ultra deals launched earlier this year, this device represents Samsung at the top of its game. It features a bumped-up 4500mAh battery, a much better quality display than the above Note 20 and a triple camera set-up (including a 108MP lens) and a pretty colossal 12GB RAM.

Along with the devices, pre-ordering either of these phones also rewards you with a free gift. You can choose between a free pair of Galaxy Buds Live - Samsung's new earbuds - or get a three month Xbox Game Pass subscription and Samsung will also throw in a MOGA XP5-X+ Game Controller - a device which allows you to play games on your phone with a controlller.

Check out the best mobile phone deals you can buy today

Compare the other top choice with Samsung Galaxy S20 deals

See the competition with iPhone deals

The best Samsung Galaxy Note 20 deals:

Pre-ordered devices won't dispatch until August 21

Samsung Galaxy Note 20: at Mobiles.co.uk | £299 upfront | 50GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £35pm

Have a bit more cash spare to put upfront? This contract can help spread your costs out a bit more. You do have to spend £299 upfront but then you are left with costs each month of just £35. That makes this one of the cheaper options for the Note 20 and even comes with 50GB of data.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: at Three | £99 upfront | Unlimited data, minutes and texts | £39pm for first 6 months then £78 for rest of contract

The Note 20 series has only just launched and despite it still being in its pre-order stage, Three is going big on promotions. Pre-order from Three and for the first six months you'll pay half the price at just £39 a month. While the price does go back up to the full £78 for the rest of the contract, this looks to be the best deal on this handset so far. For that price you're getting the device, unlimited data and the free gift.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Note 20: at Carphone Warehouse | £49.99 upfront | 48GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £51pm

Carphone Warehouse stormed in with this excellent offer on the Note 20. It doesn't push either the upfront cost or monthly bills up too high but still rewards you with a pretty strong 48GB of data. That will easily get you through lots of streaming, gaming, social media use and more.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Note 20: at Affordable Mobile | £89.99 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £57pm

Know you want your new phone on the EE network? This will be the way to go. It lands you 100GB of data on the fastest 4G network while only costing you £89.99 upfront and £57 a month. While that is considerably more than the option above, it is the best choice for those looking for something on EE.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Note 20: at Affordable Mobile | FREE upfront | 120GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £59pm

Upfront costs can be a pain and if you know you want to skip them completely, this looks like a good way to go. It will cost you £59 a month to get but for that price, you're getting a large data plan, coming in at 120GB. That is cheaper than most options with big upfront costs.

View Deal

Compare Samsung Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra deals:

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 mini review:

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 review in brief The Note series comes down in price Screen size: 6.7-inch | Resolution: 1440 x 2960 | Rear camera: 12MP + 12MP + 64MP | OS: Android 11 | RAM: 8GB | Storage: 256GB | Battery: 4300mAh | Weight: 192g Affordable compared to previous Notes Improved 'S' pen Impress camera specs Low-spec screen

Possibly the biggest flaw with the Note series is the cost. Much like Samsung's S series devices, prices lean on the much higher side. Luckily, the Note 20 brings costs down compared to what was available last year.

However, there is nothing mind-blowing and new here, this is very much a needed update to core specs. The 'S' pen has seen some considerable improvements, the camera specs have been brought up to 2020 and there is plenty of RAM and processing power on-board.

But to hit that lower price, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 deals do cut some corners. The screen doesn't feature a curved edge like we've come to expect and is a surprisingly low-spec, especially compared to the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

Samsung does give you some choice with the cheaper Note 20. You can save some cash by going for 4G or spend a little bit more and score 5G.

Read our full Samsung Galaxy Note 20 review or Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra review.

SIM-free Samsung Galaxy Note 20 prices

Samsung's Note and 'S' series might be some of the best smartphones in the world but they've never been cheap! With that in mind, if you have the cash to put upfront, going SIM-free with the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra could save you some money in the long run - especially when paired with cheap SIM only deals.

Go with the cheaper of the two - the Note 20 - and you'll be paying £849 for the non-5G version. Know you'll want to have the 5G enabled version? Prices jump up, costing you £949 instead.

Got more cash to splash? The upgrade to Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra deals will cost you £1179, making it one of the most expensive phones on the market. Considering the upgrades to specs though, this could be the better choice for some.