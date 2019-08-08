The best Samsung Galaxy Note 10 deals to pre-order right now

2019 has been a brilliant year to be a Samsung fan and now it just got even better with the arrival of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 deals for pre-order. Yes, the latest iteration of the Note design has landed, following both the 2019 S10 and A series from Samsung.

For those not so sure what a 'Note' is, it's Samsung's biggest and most powerful range of phones, famed for both size and its implementation of the 'S' pen - a tool for productivity through your phone.

And as far as Note devices go, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is looking like a completely new and innovative iteration. Starting on the outside, the Note 10 features a 6.3-inch AMOLED inifinity-O display, pushing Samsung's notoriously impressive displays.

Much like most devices we've seen this year, the Note 10 will also feature a triple camera set-up including an ultra-wide and tele-photo lens. Powered by 8GB Ram and a 3500mAh battery, this is looking like a powerful device through and through.

Despite all of those impressive features, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 deals aren't looking as expensive as we had previously expected. With prices starting around the £35 mark on contract for the smaller Note 10 (if you don't mind spending a few hundred up front), this comes just under its main competitor - the iPhone XS.

And, with a number of different retailers offering £100 extra off the price through trade-in, you're able to save that extra bit on this phone.

With Samsung Galaxy Note 10 deals now available to pre-order, you'll likely want to find the most affordable pricing. Luckily, we've been tracking down the absolute best offers and gathering them here. Scroll down to see a collection of the top Galaxy Note 10 deals and a mini review of what this device entails.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 review

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 review in brief Move over S10, Samsung has a new winner SPECIFICATIONS Screen size: 6.4-inch | Resolution: 1440 x 2960 | Rear camera: 12 + 12MP | OS: Android 8.1 (Oreo) | RAM: 6GB | Storage: 512GB | Battery: 4000mAh | Weight: 201h Reasons to Buy Innovative 'S' pen Stunning AMOLED screen AI game technology Reasons to Avoid Expensive pricing

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is an innovative upgrade to last years Note 9. Like most other 2019 devices, this is a complete infinity screen, leaving just a small space for the camera, now shifted over to the middle.

Internally, the device is powered by 8GB RAM and a 3,500mAh battery. For those worried over storage, fear not as the Note 10 comes in one size - 256GB. Finished off with the AMOLED quality of the screen, triple camera set-up and a new and updated 'S' pen, the Note 10 is a handset to be excited about.



SIM-free Samsung Galaxy Note 10 prices

Considering this device has only just been released and is still in pre-order, don't expect anyone to undercut on the price for a while. Your best option lies in getting the handset directly from Samsung and utilising the £100 trade-in offer available.

Or, consult the list of SIM-free Note 10 deals down below to find the ideal option for you. With prices starting at £869, this phone is perfect to pair with a cheap SIM only deal.