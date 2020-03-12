The best Samsung Galaxy A51 deals in March 2020

It's an impressive achievement. Samsung Galaxy A51 deals have managed to take the features that make Samsung's 2020 devices so impressive and then drastically slash the price tag attached.

Samsung has taken a major step up in its A series handsets this year, making it look like less of a budget handset and more something teetering on the higher-end side of things.

Obviously, this won't be able to hold a candle to what will is on offer from Samsung Galaxy S20 deals in a matter of days but the important part here is the price. Samsung Galaxy A51 deals have brought costs firmly into the £20 a month region.

And yet, despite that exceptionally low price, you're getting quite a lot for your money. The 6.5-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display is far better than we would expect with these costs, the 4000mAh battery competes with the best and the wide array of rear cameras is impressive to say the least.

It's not all unexpectedly high specs. It has a weaker processor than most of Samsung's other devices lurking around right now and an upgrade to the Galaxy A71 isn't really much different in cost despite an increase in specs.

The cheapest of Samsung's 2020 releases, we've collected the best Samsung Galaxy A51 deals to pre-order and listed them all below.

Compare Samsung Galaxy A51 deals:

Samsung Galaxy A51 review:

Samsung Galaxy A51 review in brief

An advancement in Samsung's affordable range

Screen size: 6.5-inch | Resolution: 1080 X 2400 | Rear camera: 12 + 5 + 5MP | Front Camera: 32MP | Weight: 172g | OS: Android 10 | RAM: 4/6GB | Storage: 64/128GB | External storage: Yes | Battery: 4000mAh

Large screen and battery

4 cameras on the back

Affordable price tag

Lacks wireless charging

Not water resistant

The Samsung Galaxy A51 is an interesting device. It aims to fall between both the affordable and higher-end. Where that lands you is with a phone that costs far less than the average mid-range phone but with some pretty healthy specs.

It packs four camera lenses on the back, a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display and it even boasts Samsung's smallest pin-hole camera yet. Pair that with the large 4000mAh battery and mass of cameras on the back and the A51 is hitting way above its price.

In fact, the only areas we can really see a major drop is in processing power and internal storage. With 64GB and 128GB editions, this is one of the smallest memory devices from Samsung in 2020 and you'll be stuck with 4GB of RAM.

Read TechRadar's Samsung Galaxy A51 review