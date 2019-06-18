The best Samsung Galaxy A40 deals in June 2019

What this smartphone lacks in power, it more than makes up for in price. With Samsung Galaxy A40 deals you're getting a Samsung device than walks and talks like a flagship phone, but cuts some corners to drop the cost down to a more budget region.

Unlike some of Samsung's bigger devices (the Galaxy S10 or even the A70) Samsung A40 deals don't carry all the bells and whistles of a top phone. But considering its SIM-free price tag of £219, we're more than impressed with what's on offer.

Sporting an infinity screen display (with a tear-drop for the camera), a decent 3100mAh battery, fingerprint scanner, full HD+ screen and the now rare inclusion of a headphone jack, the Samsung Galaxy A40 holds on to some of the more important features you'd expect in a 2019 phone.

So if you're interested in grabbing a Samsung phone deal without pouring your life savings into it, this could be the phone for you. We've tracked down all of the best Samsung Galaxy A40 deals and combined them in our charts below. Whether you want it SIM-free or on contract, this is the place to find it.

Samsung Galaxy A40 review

Samsung Galaxy A40 review in brief Samsung's middle ground 'A' series SPECIFICATIONS Screen size: 5.9-inch | Resolution: 1080 X 2340 | Rear camera: 16MP + 5MP | Front Camera: 25MP | Weight: 140g | OS: Android 9.0 (Pie) | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 64GB | External storage: Yes | Battery: 3100mAh Reasons to Buy Sizeable screen Headphone jack Affordable pricing Reasons to Avoid Camera performs averagely

Of Samsung's most recent push of A series devices, the Samsung Galaxy A40 falls in as one of cheapest options. But with that much lower price tag, there is a slight drop in specs. The battery is smaller and the camera not as good. But at a price tag this low, we feel it's worth the drop to save some hard earned cash.

Read our Samsung Galaxy A40 review here

Samsung Galaxy A40 SIM-free prices

If you would rather buy the device SIM-free and pair it with a cheap SIM only deal, this could also be a great way to get the phone. With an RRP of £219 this phone costs far below most other phones released today.

Samsung Galaxy A40 deals only come in one storage size (64GB) so you don't have to worry about trying to choose which model to go for, if SIM-free is the way for you we would suggest going directly with Samsung. If you order before June 27 you'll get £40 in cashback, effectively dropping the phones cost down to £179

You can see a full list of the best SIM-free prices for this device in the chart below.