Right now you can get a 50-inch 4K TV for under $300 at Best Buy

If your TV is starting to look a little long in the tooth, it might be time to pick up a new one. However, with how expensive some TVs are these days its hard to justify unless you can find a killer Best Buy Black Friday deal. Luckily, that's exactly what we just did.

Right now at Best Buy, you can pick up a 50-inch Sharp 4K Smart TV for just $279. That's a savings of $120 off the original price of $399. And, even if you need a slightly bigger TV for your living room, the 55-inch model is only $50 more at $329.

Sharp 50" LED 4K Smart TV with HDR | $399 $279 at Best Buy

With this 50-inch LED 4K TV from Sharp, you're going to get some decent picture quality for the price you're paying, even if it's not on the same level of an OLED TV. And, the fact that you can save a huge $120 ahead of Black Friday at Best Buy makes it valuable.

Now, don't get us wrong, this 50-inch 4K Smart TV from Sharp isn't going to make the best TVs cower in fear or anything. But, at just $279, its hard to ignore this TV, especially if you're just looking for a screen to put in another bedroom.

Even if you do want a more luxurious panel, Best Buy still has you covered with its Magnolia anniversary event, giving you early access to some killer Black Friday TV deals. So, basically, if you're in the market for a TV right now, you really should just be shopping at Best Buy.