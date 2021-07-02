iPhone 12 mini deals just hit their lowest price ever...but there's a catch

Amazon has recently been dominating the iPhone 12 space, holding onto the cheapest prices on all four handsets for the past few months. And despite already leading the way, it has now cut the price of the iPhone 12 mini even further.

You can now get iPhone 12 mini deals with Amazon for just £520. That's a £179 saving and the lowest price this device has ever fallen. We'd be shocked to see it go any lower than this before the release of the iPhone 13 and even then, a discount better than this would be a surprise.

However, you won't be surprised to hear there is a bit of a catch here. Stock is low on this handset right now and Amazon is quoting deliveries within 1 to 2 months from now.

On top of that, this discount is exclusively available on the green version of the handset and considering other colours are now out of stock, Amazon could also run out of the green device.

Don't like the idea of waiting for a month or more? It's understandable! There is no wait time on the white version of the handset with Amazon (which is discounted by £120 right now) or, Very has the same £120 discount on all colours of the iPhone 12 mini.

Amazon's iPhone 12 deals in full:

iPhone 12 mini: at Amazon | SIM-free | £699 £520

It's the lowest price we've ever seen the iPhone 12 mini fall, saving you an impressive £179 with a brand that rarely likes to discount its devices. However, the trade off for such a low price is having to wait for around 1-2 months for the device. This wait could end up being much shorter than this but you should expect a month minimum for your device to arrive.

(Image credit: Apple)

What's the iPhone 12 mini like?

iPhone 12 mini

In a world where smartphones and flagships keep getting bigger, the iPhone 12 mini is unique. It sits at just 5.4-inches but uses the same high-end Super Retina displays as the rest of the iPhone 12 family.

Despite its size and lowered price tag, the iPhone 12 mini is still able to offer 5G capability, Apple's MagSafe feature, the upgraded A14 Bionic chip and even the Dolby Vision technology found in the iPhone 12 range and nowhere else.

For those who like small phones, this is likely going to be the best choice out there right now.