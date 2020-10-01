The best Google Pixel 5 deals to pre-order in the UK

Google Pixel 5 deals are officially here, providing the latest and greatest phone from the search engine giant. It's affordable, vastly improves on key specs and is yet another great camera phone from the brand...but is it right for you?

In essence, there are a couple of key factors that make the Pixel 5 stand out. Firstly, and most importantly, is its camera. Since the first iteration of the Pixel device, Google has been dominating when it comes to phone cameras and this is no exception.

On the face of things, the specs seem mundane at best with a single 8MP selfie camera and two front facing cameras - a 12.2MP lens and a 16MP ultrawide lens. But all of the hard work is done internally.

With Google Pixel 5 deals, you're paying far below the average flagship price for some of the smartest camera features around. With AI motion adjustments, pixel joining and automatic highlighting, the Pixel devices are the perfect point and shoot phones.

Outside of the camera, the RRP of £599 keeps this phone cheap while Google's ownership of Android means the Pixel 5 gets updates ahead of everyone else and gets to test features before anyone.

Topping it all of, Google Pixel 5 deals introduced far better battery life and battery saving features, an increased 8GB RAM, a better processor and a host of other features. While not as high-tech as some competitors, Google has just released one of the best value flagships around right now.

All Google Pixel 5 deals bought before pre-orders end on October 19 come with a free pair of Bose QC 35 II headphones.

Trading in your old phone for money off the Pixel 5:

To cut down your bills when investing in the Google Pixel 5, you can always trade in your old phone. Whether its in a brand new condition, slightly scratched or completely unusable, there are lots of sites that will sell it on - Sellmymobile is one of the best.

It compares different recycling sites, listing their TrustPilot scores, how long it will take for you to get paid, how you send your phone and of course, how much you'll get.

In terms of what you can earn, taking the Samsung Galaxy S8 as an example, you can get up to £126 for a working device or £32 for a completely broken device. A Google Pixel 2 would fetch you £66 or an iPhone 6 could land £35.



Google Pixel 5 review

Google Pixel 5 review in brief Yet another extraordinary camera phone from Google Screen size: 6-inches | Resolution: 1080 x 2340 | Rear camera: 12.2MP + 16MP | Weight: 151g | OS: Android 10 | RAM: 8GB | Storage: 128GB | External storage: No | Battery: 4080mAh Drastically improved battery Impressive camera functionality Affordable price tag Not as powerful as competitors

The Google Pixel 5 crucially improved on the Pixel 4 in areas where it struggles most. It upped the power to 8GB RAM to compete with other flagships, boosted the battery to 4080mAh and offered a host of battery-life saving features.

It has kept Google's award winning camera quality and thrown in a load of new settings and toys to use. Night mode can now be used in portrait, cinematic films can be taken with the image stabilisation and more.

On top of all of that, the device is 5G and comes in at a lower cost than the Pixel 4 from last year. Yes, it isn't quite as powerful as other Android flagships like what you'll find with Samsung S20 Plus deals or OnePlus 8 Pro deals...but it is a lot cheaper.