The best Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro deals to pre-order in 2021

All of the details have been officially announced and now, the Google Pixel 6 and larger 6 Pro are now available to pre-order. But how does Google's latest stack-up against Apple and Samsung and are they worth the investment?

For those going for the cheaper spend with Google Pixel 6 deals, you'll be glad to see this falls below most of its competition at £599 and yet, for that price Google has fit some very capable specs in.

The display comes in at 6.4-inches but, it is only FHD+, unlike the Google Pixel 6 Pro which is a 6.7 QHD+ display (larger and clearer to put it simply). The regular Pixel 6 also only comes with a 90Hz refresh rate display compared to the 120Hz found in the Pro.

As for battery, the Google Pixel 6 is offering a 4524mAh capacity whereas the larger Pro model comes with a 4905mAh battery. Both are all day battery llfes just the Pro can go a big longer. Google also claims fast charging can get you up to 30% in 30 minutes on the Google Pixel 6 compared to 50% in the same time on the Pro.

Other features include Google's new 'Tensor' processor and end-to-end security designed by Google on both devices. But it is the cameras that most will be interested in here.

Whether you invest in Google Pixel 6 deals or the slightly more expensive Google Pixel 6 Pro deals, you'll get a 50MP wide camera and 12MP ultrawide lens. However, the Pro also adds in a 48MP telephoto lens with a super zoom up to 20x.

Both handsets are currently available to pre-order. A host of retailers will also include a free pair of Bose 700 wireless headphones if you pre-order.

Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro deals comparison:

Google Pixel 6 brief review

Google Pixel 6:

The more affordable of the two devices, the Google Pixel 6 will stand out to those that want a powerful smartphone at a more affordable price point.

While it won't compete with the flagships of the world, there is a lot of promising specs on board. The 6.4-inch FHD+ display, while not as impressive as some other more expensive devices, will look bright and clear. That paired with the 90Hz refresh rate will provide a fluid move as you swipe around the phone's interface.

Google promises a 24 hour battery life from the 4524mAh battery and up to 30% charge in 30 minutes. That paired with the 8GB RAM 'Google Tensor' processor means this device will be capable of operating most apps without lag or any major trouble.

Google has fully commited to the security of this device, using end-to-end security along with anti-phishing and malware protection, multi-layer hardware security and plenty more.

The dual camera set-up provides an impressive camera performance. While not as powerful as what Samsung and Apple can offer, it is still likely to be one of the best around.

Google Pixel 6 Pro:

Step up to the more powerful Google Pixel 6 Pro and you'll get a very similar package to the regular 6, just with some key upgrades in the more important categories.

The most obvious upgrade is in the size and display. The Google Pixel 6 Pro comes in at an impressive 6.7-inches with a QHD display. It also upgrades to an 120Hz refresh rate for the display for even faster and cleaner movement around your phone's apps and operating system.

There are also improvements in both the battery life and charging rates. You'll be getting a 4905mAh battery and the ability to charge 50% in 30 minutes.

As for the camera, like the Google Pixel 6, the Pro model includes a 50MP wide camera and 12MP ultrawide camera. However, the Pro model also includes a 48MP telephoto lens with a zoom of up to 20x.