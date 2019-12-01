The best Currys Cyber Monday deals 2019: huge savings on TVs, laptops and more

The Currys Cyber Monday sale is off to an early start, and while Black Friday has come and gone, the sales event is continuing to run all weekend and beyond, as Cyber Monday deals come into view for December 2.

There's been no shortage of discounts from Currys so far, with price cuts across 4K TVs, smart home goods, Switch games, laptops and appliances – totalling over 600 Currys Cyber Monday deals. And if you're balking at the sheer number of offers available, we're on hand to help.

We've brought together only the very best discounts from across the Currys website, meaning you won't have to waste time doing it for yourself.

Browse all Cyber Monday deals at Currys

Among the savings, we've seen big discounts on the DualShock 4 controller for PS4, not to mention Currys' best Cyber Monday price yet on the Apple Watch 4. Want to make calls and track the way you exercise? It might be worth grabbing at £299.

We've seen so many 4K TV deals too for Cyber Monday on Currys, across OLED, QLED and LED TVs, across every price range imaginable. You're bound to find something to suit your living room. You'll have to be quick though, as some of the deals are set to end by Cyber Monday – though plenty are likely to run on after that point.

Over the coming weekend, it's worth bearing in mind that Currys has a price match promise on its products (see how that works here), which applies up to seven days after your purchase if you're able to find the product cheaper elsewhere.

You might also want to consider in-store collection instead of delivery, if you work or live near a branch of Currys. It's another option and one that offers you some flexibility if you have any issues with your Cyber Monday purchases.

As more waves of discounted products arrive throughout the Cyber Monday event, we'll keep this page updated with the biggest and best deals from Currys across every category. Stay tuned and read on for savings across all categories.

The best Currys Cyber Monday deals

The best Cyber Monday deals we've found on Currys so far, updated daily.

Sony PlayStation DualShock 4 Controller: £44.99 £29.99 at Currys

Get the DualShock 4 controller for the same price as it cost during Amazon Prime Day from Currys, available in a variety of colours. Still the best controller around.

View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote: £39.99 £19.95 at Currys

Need a way to make your TV smart? The Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote is the perfect way to do so, and there's a significant discount as part of Cyber Monday. Currys has beat Amazon's price by 4p – but every penny counts, right? View Deal

Apple Watch Series 4 Nike+ GPS, 44mm: £299 at Currys

Apple's Watch 4 has plenty of health-related features, like monitoring your heart rate, and tracking the calories you're burning. Plus, you can make voice calls with it. The battery lasts for up to 18 hours. Currys has matched the discount offered by Amazon on the 44mm strap version of the Apple Watch 4. View Deal

Dell Inspiron 15 3000, AMD Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM: £599 £399 at Currys

Save a huge £200 off this great all-round laptop from Dell. With an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD, this is a top laptop for day-to-day use. At this impressively low price, it's also more tempting than ever.View Deal

2 Google Home Minis for £34

The Google Home Mini is the predecessor to the new Google Nest Mini – small smart speaker hubs for your home that offer Google Assistant voice control. Get one for £19, or use the offer code MINI2 to get two for just £34.View Deal

Sony WH-XB900N Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones: £199 £129 at Currys

A pretty deep saving on these wireless cans, which feature up to 30 hours of battery life. Our reviewer praised the overwhelming bass and build quality of these headphones. View Deal

HP Deskjet 2620 All-In-One Wireless Inkjet Printer £29.99 £19 at Currys

Save a tenner on this printer-scanner-copier combo from HP. With the HP Smart App, you can print directly from your phone or tablet, and HP Instant Ink allows you to keep track of your ink usage and alerts you when you need to order more.View Deal

Philips Ambilight 55-inch 4K Smart TV: £899 £549 at Currys

Dolby Vision, HDR10+, Dolby Atmos audio, and Philips' proprietary Ambilight projection make this a 4K TV ready to serve your home cinema needs – in all its 55-inch glory.View Deal

Philips Ambilight 75-inch 4K Smart TV: £1,499 £899 at Currys

A big TV deserves a big discount, and this 75-inch display from Philips has seen a whopping £600 price cut for Cyber Monday at Currys. With 4K resolution, broad HDR support, Ambilight, and FreeView Play, this is a brilliant buy.View Deal

Sonos One SL: £179 £139 at Currys

Want great Sonos sound without a voice assistant snooping in on your conversations? This mic-free connected speaker from Sonos offers just that, letting you bring music to every room of your home. Now £10 cheaper than its previous discount price. View Deal

iPad 10.2-inch (2019) WiFi 32GB: £349 £299 at Currys

Usually available at about £339, and now with a further £30 off for an entry-level iPad. You also get a year of Apple TV Plus with your purchase. 32GB is more suited to light entertainment than heavy graft so bear that in mind when choosing your storage size.View Deal

TV deals

Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote: £39.99 £19.95 at Currys

Need a way to make your TV smart? The Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote is the perfect way to do so, and there's a significant discount as part of Cyber Monday. Currys has beat Amazon's price by 4p. View Deal

Philips Ambilight 65-inch 4K Smart TV: £1,199 £749 at Currys

A big TV deserves a big discount, and this 65-inch display from Philips comes with 4K resolution, atmospheric Ambilight, and support for both HDR10+ and Dolby Vision.View Deal

Philips Ambilight 50-inch 4K Smart TV: £799 £449 at Currys

Is 50 inches the right size for you? Dolby Vision, HDR10+, Dolby Atmos audio, and Philips' proprietary Ambilight projection make this a 4K TV ready to serve your home cinema needs.View Deal

Philips Ambilight 55-inch 4K Smart TV: £899 £549 at Currys

Dolby Vision, HDR10+, Dolby Atmos audio, and Philips' proprietary Ambilight projection make this a 4K TV ready to serve your home cinema needs – in all its 55-inch glory.View Deal

Philips Ambilight 75-inch 4K Smart TV: £1,499 £899 at Currys

A big TV deserves a big discount, and this 75-inch display from Philips has seen a whopping £600 price cut for Cyber Monday at Currys. With 4K resolution, broad HDR support, Ambilight, and FreeView Play, this is a brilliant buy.View Deal

Samsung RU8000 | 4K | 55-inch: £899 £599 at Currys

A mid-range, mid-spec set well worth its price tag, even before you take this £300 discount into account. Throw in HDR10+ and HLG support, as well as 4K Ultra HD resolution, and you've got a highly tempting offer.View Deal

Samsung Q70 QLED TV | 4K | 55-inch: £1199 £799 at Currys

Why settle for LED? This quantum dot television boasts superior contrast and a dazzlingly bright display, alongside Samsung's breezy Tizen OS and brilliant picture quality. We gave the Q70 4.5/5 stars for a reason – and at just £799, it's a real steal.View Deal

JVC 39-inch Smart TV: £299 £199 at Currys

Just want the cheapest television you can find? This 39-inch JVC set has an HD display and Freeview Play for on demand access to UK broadcasters – and is now £100 off.View Deal

LG C9 OLED | 4K | 65-inch: £2,799 £1,899 at Currys

Does anything beat the C9? LG's 2019 OLED TV offers startling picture quality, a zippy smart platform, and capable sound beyond anything at this price point. Now only £1,899.View Deal

LG SM8500 49-inch 4K UHD TV: £749 £499 at Currys

This LG NanoCell TV offers a 4K HDR panel, with universal HDR support, Freeview Play, and Dolby Atmos audio. You only get Local Array dimming zones, though, so expect some blooming and middling brightness control.View Deal

LG SM9000 49-inch 4K UHD TV: £1,099 £749 at Currys

This LG NanoCell TV offers a 4K HDR panel, with universal HDR support, Freeview Play, and Dolby Atmos audio. You'll get Full Array dimming zones here, making for an improvement on the SM8500, but still falling short of more premium models.View Deal

Sony Bravia 75-inch 4K TV: £1,599 now £1,299 at Currys

The Sony Bravia KD75XG8096BU Smart 4K Ultra HD TV offers up a huge 75 inches of viewing real estate, HDR support and comes with the Google Assistant voice control built-in.

View Deal

Samsung UE43RU7470 4K LED TV: £499 £399 at Currys

Looking for a new TV that wont break the bank? This fantastic 4K LED from Samsung is a brilliant choice for anyone who wants the immersion of 4K, without sacrificing space in their living room – and with £100 off, it's an absolute steal.View Deal

Samsung UE50RU7020 4K TV: £449 £379 at Currys

Get a big saving on the 50-inch model of this TV, which is currently discounted by £70 – and a 50-inch 4K Samsung TV for under £400 is a great deal in our books.View Deal

Samsung UE43RU7020 4K TV: £379 £299 at Currys

Looking for a 4K TV that doesn't take up your entire living room (or empty your bank account?) This 43-inch model from Samsung is a great choice – and with £80 off, it's a bargain in the Currys Cyber Monday sales.View Deal

LG 43UM7000PLA 4K TV: £349 £299 at Currys

If you want a 4K TV on a budget, this 43-inch LG model is more attractive at a sub-£300 price. It features Smart TV features, so you can watch Netflix and Prime Video in 4K. And grab a Google Nest Mini for £10 with the purchase, too. View Deal

Now TV Smart Box with 4K: £49.99 £24.99 at Currys

Want to watch Sky TV shows, but don't want to commit to a lengthy, costly satellite subscription? Now TV is for you, with this box letting you stream shows over the internet on a pay-as-you-view basis.View Deal

Save hundreds on OLED and QLED 4K TVs at Currys

Click to see the complete range of OLED and QLED 4K TVs on-sale at Currys, with price cuts as high as £800, and sizes varying from 42 inches and upwards. So far, we're seeing a lot of discounts on LG, Samsung and Sony.

View Deal

Laptop deals

Dell Inspiron 15 3000, AMD Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM: £599 £399 at Currys

Save a huge £200 off this great all-round laptop from Dell. With an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD, this is a top laptop for day-to-day use. At this impressively low price, it's also more tempting than ever.View Deal

HP Pavilion 14-ce3506sa: Intel Core i5 | 8GB RAM: £649 £499 at Currys

Now this is more like it. If your budget can stretch to it, paying a bit more for this version of the HP Pavillion 14 will get you a much more powerful device with a Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD – all for £150 off the usual price.View Deal

HP Pavilion 14-ce3504sa Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM: £649 £499 at Currys

This is a great HP laptop from Currys, which knocks £150 off the price of the 14-inch Pavilion. It comes with a 10th gen Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD and 32GB Intel Optane memory. It's a great all-rounder.View Deal

HP 15s-fq1512sa Intel Core i7, 8GB RAM: £679 £529 at Currys

This excellent 15-inch HP laptop has had a £150 price cut. It comes with a 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor and 8GB of RAM, so this is a powerful laptop for work and studying on.View Deal

Chromebooks sale on Currys

A whole bunch of Chromebooks are on-sale in the Black Tag sale on Currys - just look out for that label when you're browsing, so you know there's a discount involved. View Deal

The trick with Currys laptop deals is to think in terms of spec and price rather than specific models: there’s such a huge variety of models from the likes of Acer, Lenovo and HP that while model A might not be discounted, the effectively identical model A1 might get a whopping Cyber Monday discount.

See all of today's Cyber Monday laptop deals at Currys

There are plenty of other retailers too in our laptop deals guide

Cyber Monday 2019 guide: How to buy a gaming laptop

Appliances deals

Shark IF200UK Cordless Vacuum Cleaner with DuoClean: £349 £199 at Currys

Currys has a few vacuum cleaners discounted, including this one from Shark. It's got two brush heads, which operate across different surfaces to give you the best clean possible. View Deal

Ninja Foodi OP300UK Multi Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer: £199 £129 at Currys

Crisp your potatoes and vegetables up real good with this pressure cooker, a big £70 off the previous price (although it's regularly discounted). It's a versatile little unit if the price sounds right (check out our review).

DeLonghi ECAM23.460 Bean to Cup Coffee Machine: £699 £349 at Currys

This self-cleaning coffee machine also has a milk frother, so you can customise your coffee experience to your liking. It's also got a coffee grinder built in. View Deal

Bosch Serie 2 SMS25EI00G Full-size Dishwasher: £399 £349 from Currys

Save £50 with Bosch's Serie 2 dishwasher. With a capacity for 13 place settings and adjustable baskets, this is ideal for medium-sized households. ExtraDry allows you to speed up the drying process, and Glass 40°C wash provides a gentler wash cycle so your glassware remains protected.View Deal

KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer: £499 £279 at Currys

This powerful and stylish stand mixer is perfect for any star baker, with a 4.8-litre bowl, and attachments for mixing, whisking and kneading. It's available in two colours, latte and black, so you can pick one that suits your kitchen. A fantastic deal on one of the best stand mixers around.

View Deal

Samsung Ecobubble Washing Machine | 9kg capacity: £449 £369 at Currys

This washing machine boasts energy efficiency, and what's termed 'ecobubble technology', designed to blend into your fabrics and remove difficult stains. You can also use an accompanying app to work out any issues you might have with it down the line. It's now £10 less than its previous Black Friday price.View Deal

Beko BXIF35300X Electric Oven | Stainless steel: £249 £199 at Currys

This large oven is a Currys exclusive, with 20% knocked off the price. It comes with an integrated grill, and has an 82 litre capacity. The glass door on the front can be removed, too, for easier cleaning. View Deal

LG American-Style Fridge Freezer: £1,299 £849 at Currys

This fridge is 179cm in height, and comes with a water and ice dispenser. You don't have to do any plumbing to get that part working, either: it comes with a 3.5 litre tank you just have to refill. The overall capacity across the fridge and freeze is 61 litres, according to the manufacturer. View Deal

Hoover Link HL1692D3 Washing Machine: £329 £249 at Currys

A few washing machines are cropping up in Currys' Cyber Monday sales, and this is on the cheaper side when it comes to capacity versus price. It can carry a load of up to 9kg, which is a lot of underpants. Smaller loads can also be washed in as little as 15 minutes.View Deal

Rangemaster Kitchener Dual Fuel Range Cooker: £1,399 £900

A range cooker is a bit of an investment, but this deal shaves almost a third off the price. Just use the offer code BIG10 when you're ready to pay, and another £99 comes off the listed price at checkout. View Deal

Dyson AM09 Hot & Cool Fan Heater: £399 £299 at Currys

Hot for those winter months, then cool for our increasingly boiling British summers, save £100 on this useful seasonal appliance. This comes with an easy-to-use remote control, letting you adjust the power and temperature to your liking. View Deal

Breville Impressions VKJ755 Jug Kettle: £50 £25 at Currys

Get half off the RRP for this Breville kettle, which can hold up to 1.7 litres of water. With a 3000W motor, you shouldn't have to wait too long for your cup of tea, coffee, or, er, Lemsip to be ready. View Deal

Breville Impressions Toaster: £50 £25 at Currys

Live like a king or queen with this half-price toaster, which toasts up to four slices of bread at once, with different controls for two slices at a time. It's basically two toasters combined.View Deal

See all of the Currys Cyber Monday small appliance and large appliance deals.

Gaming deals

Sony PS4 500GB Console & FIFA 20 Bundle: £249.99 £199.99 at Currys

Currys has knocked £50 off this bundle, which means you're essentially getting the newly released FIFA20 for free. You get the console with a Jet Black color scheme and a matching controller, the game on Blu-ray, FIFA Ultimate Team Bonus Content, and a free 14-day trial of PlayStation Plus. Currys also throws in six months of Spotify Premium membership for new accounts.

View Deal

Xbox One X Gears of War Limited Edition bundle - comes with Gears 5, Tekken 7, Project Cars 2: £449 £299 at Currys

As well as Gears 5, you get the four preceding Gears of War games as downloads with this bundle, meaning you get seven games with the console. You'll see other UK retailers offering similar bundles - the addition of Project Cars 2 and Tekken 7 is Currys' extra incentive to buy. View Deal

PS4 Pro and Death Stranding Bundle: £299 at Currys

You can pick up a PS4 Pro with the newly released Death Stranding for just at £299 Currys (though it was more than £10 less very briefly during the Black Tag sale). It's still a good deal for those looking to pick up Kojima's brand new title.View Deal

PS4 Pro and FIFA 20: £299 at Currys

If you're more football inclined, you may prefer this similar bundle offering FIFA 20 in place of COD. You're getting a slightly cheaper game included in this bundle, so the value isn't so high - but if it's the game you'd prefer to play then this is the best price by some distance.

View Deal

Luigi's Mansion 3 | Nintendo Switch: £36.99 at Currys

Luigi's Mansion 3 only released at the end of October, so picking up the Switch spooktacular for less than £40 is an absolute bargain.View Deal

The Legend of Zelda: Links Awakening | Nintendo Switch: £36.99 at Currys

Save £13 on the newly released Link's Awakening - one of our favourite Switch games of all time. It's unlikely you'll see the game cheaper this Cyber Monday.View Deal

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe | Nintendo Switch: £36.99 at Currys

This isn't quite as revered as the other Switch games on offer at Currys but New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe is still great and, at just £36.99, it's a pretty good bargain too.View Deal

Days Gone | PS4: £44.99 £29.99 at Currys

Sony exclusive Days Gone is currently £15 off at Curry, making the game less than £30. Considering it only released this year, that's pretty good going.

View Deal

NFS Heat | PS4: £37.99 at Currys

NFS has just released, so picking it up for less than £40 is a great deal. Especially considering it's probably the best the series has been to date.

View Deal

Crash Bandicoot N Sane Trilogy | PS4: £19.99 at Currys

You can save £8 on the Crash Bandicoot, which is now just £20. Considering you get three games for that price, it's a must-have.View Deal

Spyro Trilogy Reignited Trilogy | PS4: £19.99 at Currys

There's £8 off the Spyro Reignited Trilogy, so you can pick up three classic games for just £20. View Deal

Phone deals

Google Pixel 4 | 64GB | SIM-free: £669 £599 at Currys

Currys has matched Google's own Cyber Monday period discount on the Pixel 4. Take £70 off this camera phone, which features a dazzling 90Hz display. View Deal

Google Pixel 3a | 64GB | SIM-free: £399 £329 at Currys

This isn't Google's newest device (that's the Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL), but this an affordable and powerful phone that's well-specced for the price. Plus, it has a headphone jack, if that's a deal breaker for you.

Huawei P30 Lite| 128GB | SIM-free: £279.99 £229 at Currys

The Huawei P30 Lite takes the things we love about other Huawei phones – a decent camera system and eye-catching design – and chops off some of the unnecessary extras, like a top-end processor and multiple speakers.

View Deal

Moto G7 Plus | 64GB | SIM-free: £269.99 £199.99 at Currys

The Moto G7 phones are always champion budget devices, and the G7 Plus is the most accomplished of its family, with relatively good screen quality, a decent processor, and enough storage for all your needs.View Deal

See all mobile phone deals at Currys

iPad and tablet deals

iPad 10.2-inch (2019) WiFi 32GB: £349 £299 at Currys

A decent saving on the entry-level iPad. You also get a year of Apple TV Plus with your purchase. 32GB is more suited to light entertainment than heavy graft so bear that in mind when choosing your storage size.View Deal

iPad Air 10.5-inch (2019) WiFi 64GB: £479 £448 at Currys

The 2019 iPad Air model offers a power upgrade from the flagship range but doesn't quite reach the lofty heights of the Pro - it's a good middle point if you're planning on using your iPad for both work and play. Currys has cut the price on the 64GB and 256GB models.

View Deal

iPad Pro 11-inch WiFi 64GB: £769 £699 at Currys

This is the smallest iPad Pro of its generation - but also the cheapest. The iPad Pro 11-inch is part of the 2018 range and offers the A12X bionic chip and the bezel-less display design that has made the Pro range so immediately recognisable. This is certainly a lighter model, and with 64GB of storage you will be able to store a few larger apps and downloads but if you're looking for more power, you might want to fiddle with those specifications. It's about £20 lower now than its original sale price.

View Deal

iPad Pro 11-inch WiFi 256GB: £919 £869 at Currys

If you're looking for more storage space, you might want to consider this iPad Cyber Monday deal from Currys. You'll be able to store a good few high-performance apps as well as a fair number of HD downloads with 256GB.

View Deal

iPad Pro 12.9-inch WiFi 64GB: £969 £929 at Currys

Currys have knocked £40 off the price of the physically largest iPad Pro on the market right now. A massive Liquid Retina display serves as a delightful computing experience, with iPad OS 13 introducing new multi-tasking features that feel tailor-made for the 12.9-inch screen. You can also pick up the 256GB version for £1,069 or the 512GB model for £1,269 (£10 off).

View Deal

PC component and accessory deals

AMD Ryzen 5 3400G: £133 £120 at Currys

Top-notch integrated graphics. AMD's next-gen APU can carry a whole PC on its back, providing powerful Radeon Vega 11 graphics and auto overclocking up to 4.2GHz courtesy of the Ryzen Master app.

View Deal

AMD Ryzen 5 3600X: £236 £200 at Currys

A great CPU for a midrange gaming PC. The 3600X comes with support for ultra-fast fourth-generation M.2 SSDs, some tasty boost clocks, and (like all the Ryzen CPUs on this list) an included AMD Wraith cooler.View Deal

AMD Ryzen 7 3800X: £385 £340 at Currys

£45 off a high-end part. The 3800X is a beast for CPU-bound professional tasks as well as gaming, coming packaged with an LED-loaded Wraith Prism cooler that keeps this chip cool enough for a spot of overclocking.View Deal

Logitech G512 SE RGB Mechanical Keyboard: £150 £100 at Currys

A sleek and stylish mechanical keyboard now at a significantly discounted price, the G512 SE RGB has excellent tactile feedback and unobtrusive RGB lighting. There's also a USB passthrough, should you want to free up a port on your PC.View Deal

Logitech G332 SE: £49.99 £24.99 at Currys

High-quality stereo gaming headsets rarely get this cheap. Compatible with PCs, console and mobile devices, the G332 uses delicate leatherette earcups for maximum comfort, even when your buddy is screaming at you over voice chat for stealing their loot.View Deal

Logitech G502 Hero SE: £79.99 £45 at Currys

Eleven remappable buttons, RGB lighting and a customisable weighting system hidden in its base make this a mouse for the serious gamer. Metal spring tensioning systems under the main left and right buttons provide instant, satisfying feedback on every click.View Deal

Razer Blackwidow Elite: £140 £99.99 at Currys

If you can look past Razer's consistently ridiculous naming conventions, this keyboard is a high-quality piece of gaming equipment with some nifty features, including a programmable digital control dial.View Deal

Airpods deals

AirPods (2019) with Charging Case £159 £138 at Currys

Currys has been beaten by Amazon and Very on AirPods prices, with both having the regular charging version for £129. Maybe consider this a back-up if you want a Cyber Monday deal on AirPods but the cheaper ones sell out.

View Deal

Airpods (2019) with wireless charging case £199 £168 at Currys

That's one of the lowest prices yet for the wireless charging case version of the newest Apple AirPods. You could save an additional £10 at Amazon previously, but that stock's dried up now. You're still saving a very nice £31 now though, which is a bigger discount than we're used to seeing.

View Deal

Headphone deals

Sony WH-XB900N Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones: £199 £129 at Currys

A pretty deep saving on these wireless cans, which feature up to 30 hours of battery life. Our reviewer praised the overwhelming bass and build quality of these headphones. View Deal

Bose QuietComfort QC35 II Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones: £260 £229 at Currys

Now £20 cheaper than it was during Currys' earlier Black Friday sale, these headphones come with six months of Spotify Premium, if you're a new Premium customer. Expect world-class noise cancellation and maximum comfort when you pop these on. View Deal

Soundbar and speaker deals

Sonos One SL: £179 £139 at Currys

Want great Sonos sound without a voice assistant snooping in on your conversations? This mic-free connected speaker from Sonos offers just that, letting you bring music to every room of your home. Now £10 cheaper than its previous discount price. View Deal

Sonos One: £199 £149 at Currys

Prefer to speak to your jukebox? The Sonos One is one of the best-sounding smart speakers on the market, and has a juicy £50 saving to be made for the Black Friday sales (£10 less than it was previously listed for).View Deal

Sonos Beam: £399 £329 at Currys

One of the smartest soundbars on the market, the Sonos Beam will be the central part of your connected music eco-system, just as comfortable with bombastic film soundtracks as it is with plaintive classical music melodies.View Deal

Sony SRS-XB41 Portable Wireless Waterproof Speaker: £149 £99 at Currys

Not only does this portable speaker come with built-in strobe lighting, but it's also waterproof, which means it can handle the thrills and spills of even the wildest party. Plus, it's now at its lowest price ever, with £50 off. View Deal

LG PK7 Go Portable Speaker: £199.00 £99.99 at Currys

This portable speaker has a massive 22 hours of battery life, and it's got the kind of discount you'd hope to see on Black Friday (other retailers in the UK have it at the same price). Enjoy great sound with this big party speaker. View Deal

JBL Flip 4 Portable Speaker: £99.99 £64 at Currys

Enjoy up to 12 hours of battery life with this Bluetooth speaker. Our review praised the JBL Flip 4 for its depth of bass and "decent, rugged design". Considering the original asking price, that's a big drop. View Deal

Bose SoundLink Revolve Portable Speaker: £179 £149 at Currys

Enjoy true 360-degree sound with this Bluetooth speaker, which our review awarded four stars out of five. An expensive option, for sure, but the sound is fantastic and the design is lovely to behold. View Deal

Marshall Stanmore II Bluetooth Speaker (Black / Brown): £299 £199 at Currys

If you want the black or brown versions of this retro-style speaker, head to Currys, who are also offering six months of Spotify Premium for free when you buy this product.

View Deal

See all of today's Black Friday soundbar deals at Currys

Wearables deals

Apple Watch Series 4 GPS, 44mm: £299 at Currys

Apple's Watch 4 has plenty of health-related features, like monitoring your heart rate, and tracking the calories you're burning. Plus, you can make voice calls with it. The battery lasts for up to 18 hours. Currys has matched the discount offered by other retailers. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch| 46mm | Bluetooth: £299 £199 at Currys

If bigger is better for you, you better opt for the 46mm Galaxy Watch instead of 42mm. It's subject to £100 off thanks to Samsung's Black Friday sales, but Currys is one of the only shops selling this bigger size right now. The 42mm version is just £179 today.

View Deal

See all the smartwatch deals at Currys

Smart device deals

Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen): £49 £29 at Currys

Currys has matched other retailers' price on the Google Nest Mini. The Google Assistant-operated device offers twice the bass power over the Google Home Mini, plus unlike that device you can mount it on walls. View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Generation: £49.99 £22 at Currys

A bunch of UK retailers are price matching Amazon's Echo Dot deal this Cyber Monday, including Currys. If you live near a Currys, though, you have the added bonus of click and collect, so it could be yours in no time if you don't want to wait for delivery.View Deal

Google Home: £89 £49 at Currys

Google's smart speaker gets a significant early Cyber Monday drop, which we were anticipating. Use Google Assistant to get the information you need, and enjoy ad-supported YouTube Music access. This is a good midpoint price-wise between Google's other similar products. View Deal

Google Nest Hub: £119 £59 at Currys

With Google Assistant integration, listen to music, watch movies or control your smart home with this device. Like a lot of UK retailers, Currys has it discounted by around half price throughout the Cyber Monday period. View Deal

Fitbit Inspire HR Fitness and Google Nest Mini Bundle: £139 £74.99 at Currys

Get a device to track your heart rate, and get a Google smart speaker at the same time, complete with Google Assistant. Currys has this combination in a variety of colours, if black doesn't float your boat.View Deal

Google Home Mini: £49 £29 at Currys

The Google Home Mini is the predecessor to the new Google Nest Mini – small smart speaker hubs for your home that offer Google Assistant voice control. There's £20 off for the Black Friday period. For the same price, get the Google Nest Mini, which matches the price of competing retailers. View Deal

Camera deals

Canon EOS 4000D DSLR with zoom lens: £499 £349 at Currys

As long as you need a zoom lens with your camera, this is a decent deal for a current model of an entry-level DSLR. Capture photos of up to 18 megapixels. View Deal

Canon EOS M50 mirrorless camera with zoom lens: £829 £699 at Currys

This is a pretty good deal providing you're after a zoom lens with your camera, which is bundled in for the price. Capture photos of up to 24.1 megapixels. View Deal

Catch up on all the new Alexa-powered Echo products from Amazon, including the all-new Amazon Echo Dot with Clock and the Amazon Echo Flex

How do I get the best Currys Black Friday deals?

We’ve already mentioned the Currys price promise, so there shouldn’t be differences between its prices and the prices offered by rivals – but it’s worth using a price checker such as PriceSpy to see if you qualify for money back because a rival is cheaper.

You can also save money by using the free click and collect service instead of delivery, and we’d recommend bookmarking the pages of any particular product types you hope will be discounted: deals come and go quickly, so you don’t want to waste time viewing products you aren’t interested in.

As ever, check in with us here: we’ll have entire teams of people scouring Currys sales for the very best Black Friday deals all throughout this weekend, so bookmark this page and we'll give you all the best Currys Black Friday deals throughout the Black Friday weekend.

Everything you need to know about Black Friday 2019

Currys Black Friday deals you missed

Hotpoint Smart Washing Machine: £349 £239

Save £110 on this Currys-exclusive washing machine, which has a 9kg capacity. The 'Smart' name refers to the fact that the machine will detect how heavy your wash load is and adjust the amount of water used and behaviour of the drum accordingly.

Dyson V11 Absolute: £599 £499 at Currys

Absolute by name, absolutely the best vacuum cleaner by nature. Dyson's cordless model offers up to 60 minutes of mains-free sucking power, with a nifty selection of heads to help you maintain all the surfaces in and around your home.

Philips Ambilight 4K 55-inch smart TV | £749 £499 at Currys

We've never seen a price this low for Philips' 55-inch, 4K, UHD television before. With immersive Ambilight LEDs casting every colour from your TV's display to the wall and environment surrounding it, as well as Dolby Vision and Atmos included, you'll never watch your favourite shows and movies in the same way again.



Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Bagless Vacuum Cleaner: £399 £299 at Currys

Get £100 off this vacuum cleaner, which can run for up to 40 minutes from a single charge. You've got a softer cleaning head for the hard floors in your home. There's also a handheld mode, if you need a little more precision with the surfaces you're trying to clean. View Deal

SOLD OUT LG SK8 Soundbar: £599 £299 at Currys

This Dolby Atmos soundbar comes with a plethora of connectivity options, as well as a wireless subwoofer – and it's now £300 cheaper in this brilliant Currys Cyber Monday deal.View Deal

B&O Soundlink Micro Bluetooth Speaker: £99 now £59 at Currys

This portable Bluetooth speaker provides excellent audio quality from its compact form factor. It can give you up to six hours of music playback on one charge, it's waterproof and can act as a speakerphone when connected to a mobile.



Nintendo Switch | Pokemon Shield | £324 £299 at Currys

If you like the look of Zamazenta as an obtainable Legendary then you'll want to pick up Pokemon Shield instead of Sword. You're getting the same fantastic (ridiculous) price too. And if those flashy neon red/blue controllers are a bit much, the grey version is the same price at Currys. Note that this deal was a better £279 originally, and that it's now listed as in-store collection only. View Deal

(SOLD OUT) PS4 Pro | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare | £329 £299 at Currys

You can get a PS4 Pro console with the brand new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare thrown in for free, a great deal if you're looking to play the latest FPS blockbuster game. If you'd prefer a white PS4 Pro with PS4 exclusive Death Stranding, Currys has that at the same price.

View Deal

SOLD OUT Nescafé Dolce Gusto Krups Oblo Automatic Coffee Machine: £89.99 £28 at Currys

If you really want a coffee machine on a budget, or just a stocking filler this Christmas, this is a massive saving on a compact little machine. It automatically switches off when done to save you energy, though you will need to buy coffee capsules to go with it. View Deal

(PRICE INCREASED) Nintendo Switch with Luigi's Mansion 3: £325 £299 at Currys

We've seen slightly better Switch bundles around the £275 mark on Currys, so it might be worth waiting to see if the retailer matches those again. Either way, this is a decent saving on a bundle that ships with a modern Nintendo classic.

View Deal

SOLD OUT LG E9 65-inch OLED TV: £3,499 £2,499 at Currys

LG's 'floating' glass display goes under the knife, with this £1,000 saving at Currys. It has the same panel and processor as the C9, but its uniquely gorgeous design is now available for less.View Deal

SOLD OUT AMD Ryzen 7 2700: £160 £150 at Currys

Just £150 for a top-notch CPU from AMD's previous Ryzen generation is almost absurdly good value. If you're looking to upgrade from first-generation or build an affordable new PC, the 2700 won't steer you wrong.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab A (2019) with microSD card and cover bundle | 32GB | 64GB memory card: £249 £149 at Currys

This 10.1-inch tablet comes with a microSD card, giving you a more substantial amount of storage space, essential for any tablet. This is a decent discount for an entry-level tablet with a couple of neat extras.View Deal

AMD Ryzen 7 2700X: £200 £170 at Currys

A step up from the 2700, this processor is great for system builders who want to overclock but also prefer their wallets mostly intact. With eight cores and a boost clock of 4.3GHz, the 2700X is the best last-gen Ryzen piece you can buy today.

View Deal

Spider-Man PS4: £29.99 £13.99 at Currys

One of the best games of the last few years, the PS4-exclusive Spider-Man captures the essence of the character perfectly. It's only a year old, and this price is a steal. View Deal

SOLD OUT Pokemon Shield: £36.99 at Currys

Released just two weeks ago and selling for over £40 as standard, make a great saving on the newest Pokemon game for Nintendo Switch. Sword has already sold out at Currys, so act fast.

SOLD OUT Sonos Sub: £699 £599 at Currys

Need a bit more bass to go along with your multi-room tunes? The Sonos Sub gets a rare discount (£100) for Black Friday, letting you add some bottom-end boom to your connected sound-system.View Deal

Currys Black Friday: when are the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales?

Like every other retailer this upcoming Black Friday 2019, the Currys Black Friday date is November 29, 2019 and Cyber Monday is on December 2, 2019. That's because Black Friday always falls on the Friday immediately after the US Thanksgiving holiday and Cyber Monday falls on the Monday after that.

But the great thing about Currys sales is that it doesn’t just limit its sales to Black Friday itself. Last year its Black Tag Event started at the beginning of the Black Friday week and ran into the following week through to Cyber Monday too – and as mentioned above, Currys has already started offering deals ahead of the official date under the same Black Tag banner.

If you're after an early bargain, get hunting now.

Does the Currys price promise apply to Cyber Monday and Black Friday deals?

It does. We've written a guide on how to use the Currys Price Match this Black Friday. In a pre-Black Friday sale event, Currys was even offering to match its own Black Friday product discounts if the price went lower at a later date, which shows how serious the retailer is about value.