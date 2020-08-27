John Lewis Black Friday 2020: what we expect this year

The John Lewis Black Friday sale is fast approaching, and promises to bring some great savings on electronics and homeware. We've got all the information you need to prepare for the sales, and will be bringing you the best deals as soon as they arrive.

While some retailers will be launching their Black Friday 2020 deals early, John Lewis usually shows restraint and only releases its special prices on the day itself. However, we can make some educated guesses about this year's offers.

John Lewis typically offers Black Friday deals across its whole range of products, with particularly great discounts on home electronics. In previous years we've seen some fantastic deals on 4K TVs, game console bundles, cameras and audio equipment.

The John Lewis Black Friday sale is also a great place to look if you're in the market for a new washing machine, tumble drier, fridge or vacuum cleaner (particularly Dyson vacuums).

The best TVs of 2020: amazing flatscreens at great prices

John Lewis's 'never knowingly undersold' price-matching policy includes sale wimes like Black Friday, so if you've found a great-looking deal at another retailer, it's always a good idea to check out John Lewis for the same item.

Buying from John Lewis means you can choose from a variety of delivery options, including delivery to your home, collection from Collect+ points, and in-store pickup at John Lewis and Waitrose stores, making it a great option if you don't want to hang around by your front door waiting for an order to arrive.

John Lewis Black Friday: when are the sales?

Like every other retailer this upcoming Black Friday 2020, the John Lewis Black Friday date is expected to be on November 27, with the Cyber Monday 2020 following on Monday 30.

John Lewis doesn't hold its own branded event (unlike some other retailers, such as Currys), and only kicks off the deals in earnest on Black Friday itself. We expect to see some great deals on Friday, with a few more added throughout the weekend (particularly as John Lewis matches other retailers' prices), and a bundle of new offers on Cyber Monday.

If previous years are anything to go by, the deals won't hang around for long, and will start to disappear rapidly from Tuesday onwards. The best offers tend to sell out too, so if you see something you like, move fast to snap it up.

Last year's best John Lewis Black Friday deals

Samsung Galaxy Watch| 42mm | Bluetooth: £279 £179 at John Lewis

The best smartwatch money can buy is its best price yet at £100 off. Sure, you're getting the smaller version of the device without LTE, but most people won't really mind. John Lewis has also added a two-year guarantee.

View Deal

Samsung The Frame 49-inch TV: £1,499 £999 at John Lewis

Want a great Samsung TV and a work of art all in one go? John Lewis has knocked a third of the price of this TV-slash-home decoration, and it's also part of the retailer's five-year guarantee, making it decidedly a bargain here.View Deal

Sonos One: £199 £169 at John Lewis

A simply superb connected smart speaker, the Sonos One not only sounds fantastic, but is one of the most feature-rich voice-activated speakers out. Working with Amazon Alexa, it also can be the centre of a multi-room set up and taps into all major streaming services.£149 was the lowest price we saw on Cyber Monday, but its since been increased to £169.View Deal

Naim Mu-So (2019) Wireless Music System: £895 £695 at John Lewis

This stunning special edition streaming box and audio system boasts incredible sound quality and comes with Tidal and Spotify built-in, as well as support for multi-room audio. It's now £200 off too, in this fantastic Cyber Monday deal.

View Deal

Canon EOS M50: £899 £699 at John Lewis

Canon is one of the most dependable camera companies around, and if you're looking to buy a great snapper, this is one of the most affordable options you'll find over the Black Friday weekend. You can only pick this model up at John Lewis, too, so if you're tempted, you're not going to find a better deal (or any deal) elsewhere.

View Deal

Kärcher FC3 Premium Cordless Hard Floor Cleaner: £319.99 £219.99 from John Lewis

Make your hard floors shine with this cordless cleaner from Kärcher. A rechargeable battery gives you up to 20 minutes of powerful cleaning in just one charge. View Deal

HP Pavilion 590-p0038na desktop PC: £499.95 £399.95 at John Lewis.com

This smart-looking desktop PC in natural silver from HP comes with an AMD Ryzen 5 for fast processing, 8GB RAM, and a massive 2TB HDD. It's perfect for general home computing.View Deal

Google Home Mini: £49 £19 at John Lewis

The Google Home Mini is the predecessor to the new Google Nest Mini - small smart speaker hubs for your home that offer Google Assistant voice control. It's currently reduced by £30 across a number of retailers, making it one of the cheapest ways to control your smart home gadgets. View Deal

What are John Lewis's rivals doing on Black Friday?

Currys Black Friday deals

We expect Currys to kick off its Black Tag event (what it calls Black Friday) around mid-November - possible a week ahead of the day itself. Currys is great for computing, so expect great deals on laptops, computers, and possibly tablets too.



Amazon Black Friday deals

There's no knowing what Amazon will discount, but based on its typical sales slate it'll be everything ranging from tech and gadgets to alcohol, clothing, household objects and more.

Stick with TechRadar to get the best John Lewis Black Friday deals 2020

On Black Friday or Cyber Monday, the day itself can be a bit overwhelming as so many online retailers vie for your hard-earned dollar. While this means there are very competitive deals to enjoy, it also unfortunately means there are some deals that aren't as decent as they first appear.

That's why you should stick with TechRadar to guarantee you get the best Black Friday deals. We track all of the top retailer's Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, and highlight the very best savings on the top laptops.

For the latest info, breaking deals and the biggest savings as soon as we know about them, make sure you follow TR Deals on Twitter so you don't miss out on any incredible Black Friday laptop deals.