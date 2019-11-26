Dell XPS 13 gets huge £320 price cut in today's Black Friday Mega Deal

Dell's Mega Deals promotion is running every day leading up to (and including) Black Friday 2019 and Cyber Monday 2019, and today's deals are particularly good, cutting the price of the Dell XPS 13 (which our review describes as the best laptop in the world) by a huge £320.

This gets you the Dell XPS 13 with an Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB RAM and 128GB hard drive for just £699. This isn't the highest-spec version of the XPS 13, but it's one of the cheapest ways of getting Dell's excellent laptop.

If you want something a bit more powerful, Dell is knocking £250 off the price of the new Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 laptop as well.

This version of the XPS 13 has a screen that can be flipped back, so you can use it as a tablet-like device as well as a traditional laptop.

This model comes with a 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor, 13.4-inch 1080p touchscreen, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD.

Dell has knocked the price of some of its Inspiron laptops down as well.

These deals only last a day, and once stock is sold out, the deal is over. Also make sure you also check out our best Black Friday laptop deals page for more brilliant cheap deals on some fantastic devices.

Dell XPS 13, Intel Core i3, 4GB RAM, 128GB: £1,018.99 £699 at Dell

Save a huge £320 off the Dell XPS 13. The specs for this laptop aren't amazing – the 4GB of RAM is particularly low – but it's still an amazingly built device, and for £700 is a bargain. Ends midnight November 26.

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1, Intel Core i7, 8GB RAM, 256GB: £1,518.99 £1,269 at Dell

If you want an XPS 13 with more power, then this deal is for you. It cuts £250 off the price of the 2-in-1 version with the latest 10th generation Intel Core i7 processor and 8GB RAM. This deal is selling out fast. Ends midnight November 26.

Dell Inspiron 15 5000, Intel Core i3, 8GB RAM, 128GB: £518.99 £399 at Dell

Save a hefty £120 off this great mid-range laptop from Dell. Ideal for working on and browsing the internet, it comes with an 8th generation Intel processor, 128GB SSD, 8GB RAM and a 15.6-inch screen. Ends midnight November 26.

Dell Inspiron 13 5000, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB: £718.99 £599 at Dell

Dell has cut £120 off the new Inspiron 13 5000. This smaller Inspiron laptop has a 13.3-inch screen, plus the latest Intel 10th generation Core i5 processor and 8GB RAM. Ends midnight November 26.

If you're tempted by these offers, make sure you act fast, as these deals are selling out fast. We'll post tomorrow's Mega Deals from Dell when they go live.

TechRadar is scouring every retailer and rounding up all the top deals over the Black Friday period, and we’ve put all the best Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals in easy-to-navigate articles to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.