Best Black Friday broadband deals 2019: from the very cheapest to the fastest speeds

Let's face it...Black Friday is already here. Sales silly season isn't just about one day any more and we bet you're either making your first purchase or you've got your eyes set on your next bargain. With all these discounts and offers abound, now definitely is the time to save big.

And speaking of saving big - now would be the perfect time to get your home broadband deal sorted, too.

Yep, November is the time that all of the UK's best known internet providers (and a good few of the lesser known ones, too) jump on board the Black Friday express and get generous with price cutting and freebies with their Black Friday broadband deals.

So, whether you're looking for a superfast fibre plan with everything included, extremely cheap basic broadband or even a juicy tech freebie with your new internet, you've come to the right place. Keep reading to find your ideal Black Friday broadband deal, as below we have outlined and detailed in full our overall top five picks that we've seen so far.

Just want the overall lowest price? Check out our best cheap broadband only deals

1. Superfast broadband with a free upgrade

TalkTalk Superfast Fibre Broadband | 18 months | Avg speeds 67Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £21.95 per month

The more we look at this the more we like it. In fact, we think it's probably the #1 best broadband deal around so far this Black Friday. It's TalkTalk's fastest broadband for the price of its regular fibre. That means average download speeds of a rapid 67Mb for less than £22 a month. And those bills are guaranteed for the full 18 months.

View Deal

2. The UK's cheapest broadband only deal

Onestream Jetstream Fibre Unlimited Broadband | 12 months | Avg. speed 17Mb | Line rental incl. | £9.99 upfront | £13.99 per month

If you're looking for super cheap broadband only then this is the deal for you. It's 'fibre' in name although the average download speeds of 17Mb aren't much more than what ADSL offers. But with those remarkable monthly bills, this is currently the cheapest UK broadband only deal bar none. A top saving.

View Deal

3. Freebie galore - Free Google Nest Hub Max with cheap fibre

Vodafone Superfast 1 Broadband | 18 months | Avg speeds 35Mb | Line rental incl. | FREE activation | £24 per month (£22 for Vodafone customers) | FREE Google Nest Hub Max

Vodafone has been offering cheap broadband to the UK for a while now but now has a free speaker/smart assistant/screen worth £219) - this is certainly an attractive broadband option. Or if you want faster download speeds (maybe you may live in a busy household or love 4K streaming) for just an extra £4 a month you could get the Superfast 2 Broadband.

View Deal

4. BT Superfast fibre deal with a kickback

BT Superfast Fibre | 18 months | Avg. speed 50Mb | Weekend calls | £9.99 delivery | £28.99pm | FREE £120 Mastercard

And of course, we can't have a top five Black Friday broadband deals list without BT. It may be slightly more expensive than the previous two deals but you do get much faster average download speeds (50Mb). And not to mention the incredibly handy freebie - a pre-paid £120 Mastercard you can spend where you wish.

View Deal

5. Get it all with this Virgin broadband and TV deal

Virgin Media Ultimate Oomph Bundle | 12 months | 516Mb average speed | Anytime calls | 270+ channels including Sky Sports HD, Sky Cinema HD and BT Sport 4K | £35 upfront | £79 per month

This is it, the ultimate broadband deal - it's got everything you could ever possibly ask for. Now, due to the price and all it's featrues we understand this isn't ideal for everyone - but you are getting everything with this! Over 270 channels, HD Sky Cinema, 4K BT Sports and Sky Sports in HD, BT and Sky Sports and even an unlimited data SIM only deal! Not to mention you're also getting impressively fast fibre broadband with average download speeds of 516Mb.

View Deal

See what speeds you're getting with TechRadar's broadband speed test

TechRadar is scouring every retailer and rounding up all the top deals over the Black Friday period, and we’ve put all the best Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals in easy-to-navigate articles to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.

Best Black Friday broadband deals

We'll eat our proverbial hats if at least one of the above internet plans isn't going to do it for you. But if you have more time to search around, then use our broadband comparison chart below, where we can immediately tell you the best broadband prices for your postcode.