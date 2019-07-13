This exclusive iPhone XR deal is the perfect contract to grab over Amazon Prime Day

If you're now patiently counting down the days until the Amazon Prime Day sales kick in and need some tech deals goodness to hold you over, we have the perfect thing for you. A iPhone XR, completely exclusive to you readers of TechRadar.

Offering low monthly bills and an upfront cost knocked down thanks to an exclusive code, this is looking like one of the cheapest iPhone XR deals we've seen for a while. Simply enter the code TECHXR at the checkout and the upfront will drop to £205.

That might still sound like a lot to be paying, but considering this contract holds monthly bills of just £28 and offers up 6GB of data, we'd say this actually feels like a bit of a steal in the world of flagship iPhone deals.

Interested? You can see this offer in full down below or consult our guide to the best mobile phone deals to find your ideal contract over Amazon Prime Day.

This exclusive iPhone XR deal in full:

iPhone XR from e2save | O2 | £205 upfront (with TECHXR code) | 6GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £28pm

For brilliant monthly bills on the iPhone XR, look no further. Thanks to the code TECHXR you only have to pay £205 upfront. Pair that with a monthly cost of £28 and you land yourself a great price on this handset. Topping it off is the 6GB of data that is on offer. Total cost over 24 months is £877

View Deal