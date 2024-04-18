We love the Samsung S90C OLED TV – and now you can get it for its lowest ever price

The Samsung S90C was easily the best TV of last year, earning a five star review and the title of TV of the Year at the TechRadar Choice Awards 2023, as it finally brought QD-OLED into a more affordable price range, plus a stack of other great features for gaming and more.

Now, its value has gotten even better as the 55-inch model is available for a record-low £998 at Amazon. This is one of the first times we've ever seen this TV drop below £1,000 and for what you get, that's incredible value for this TV.

Samsung 55-inch S90C OLED TV: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FSamsung-Reflection-Surround-Software-Laserslim%2Fdp%2FB0BYPW9LYS%2Fref%3Dsr_1_1_sspa%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £1,129 now £998 at Amazon

Offering a striking QD-OLED picture with dynamic colour, crisp black levels and superb contrast, along with plenty of gaming features such as four fully featured HDMI 2.1 ports, all in a sleek and trim design, it's no wonder the Samsung S90C was our favourite TV of 2023 and sits atop many of our best TV lists. At under £1,000, this is fantastic value for an OLED TV of this size and calibre.

Utilising the best of OLED and QLED technology, the S90C offers a contrast-rich picture with vivid colours and deep black levels, but also nearly 1,100 nits of peak brightness – something not seen before on mid-range OLEDs until its release. It also has excellent sharpness, with refined details that benefit not only movies but gaming as well.

Speaking of gaming, the S90C comes stacked with features ideal for PS5 and Xbox Series X, including four HDMI 2.1 ports that support up to 144Hz refresh rate, VRR including AMD FreeSync and a dedicated Game Hub that collates all things gaming into one pages, including cloud based gaming services from Xbox, Nvidia GeForce Now and Luna.

Elsewhere, the S90C is a beautifully designed TV, with a sleek frame and trim profile and its built-in sound is better than some other sets, with particularly good object tracking to create a decent virtual surround for Dolby Atmos soundtracks. Sadly, the S90C does not support Dolby Vision, so if that's a critical feature to you, you'll have to look elsewhere. Other than this though, it's quite simply a brilliant TV for most people.

More of today's best TV deals

LG C3 55-inch OLED TV: <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=22479&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.currys.co.uk%2Fproducts%2Flg-oled55c34la-55-smart-4k-ultra-hd-hdr-oled-tv-with-amazon-alexa-10248626.html" data-link-merchant="currys.co.uk"">was £1,499 now £1,199 at Currys<a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Fdp%2FB0BYK9CNCN%2Fref%3Dsyn_sd_onsite_desktop_0%3Fie%3DUTF8%26psc%3D1%26pd_rd_plhdr%3Dt%26tag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" data-link-merchant="currys.co.uk"">

The LG C3 is a jack-of-all-trades TV with excellent picture quality, great gaming capabilities, and performance. We've picked the 55-inch model here as it's ideal for almost any environment and situation, be it watching movies, streaming Netflix, or gaming on current-generation consoles. Today's deal from Currys brings the price down to £1,199.

Samsung S95C 65-inch 4K OLED TV: <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=22479&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.currys.co.uk%2Fproducts%2Fsamsung-qe65s95catxxu-65-smart-4k-ultra-hd-hdr-oled-tv-with-bixby-and-alexa-10248621.html" data-link-merchant="currys.co.uk"">was £2,499 now £2,099 at Currys

The S95C isn't just one of the <a href="https://www.techradar.com/news/best-tv" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="currys.co.uk"">best TVs that Samsung makes; it's one of the best OLED TVs on the market, and Currys has the 65-inch model on sale for £2,099. Our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/samsung-s95c-review" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="currys.co.uk"">Samsung S95C review awarded the gorgeous display five stars thanks to its exceptional brightness, color volume, and sharpness. This is a flagship display with a flagship price, but it's a TV that gets an easy recommendation thanks to its outstanding picture quality.