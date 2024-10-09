This impressive TCL 55-inch QLED is under $500 for Prime Big Deal Days

Amazon Prime Day features tech deals on a range of products ranging from kitchen appliances to entertainment systems, and even some great value QLED TVs. One example is this TCL QM7 55-inch 4K QLED TV at Amazon for $498 (was $799.99).

That's a hefty $300 off the 55-inch budget-friendly TV, one of a size that easily fits onto many TV stands or living room setups. The TCL QM7 TV also comes in larger sizes between 65 and 98 inches, but the discount isn't as drastic as you scale up. This is a deal on an already affordable all-rounder QLED TV that's great if you're looking for a modest tech upgrade without any extra-large expectations.

Today's best TCL QLED TV deal

TCL QM7 55-Inch QLED 4K TV: was $799.99 now $498 at Amazon

The TCL QM7 is an affordable all-rounder QLED TV that's even cheaper thanks to this Prime Day deal. Its mini-LED technology means you get better brightness and contrast, while the 4K resolution support and advanced HDR formats ensure excellent image quality with colors that pop. Gamers can take advantage of the 120Hz refresh rate (up to 240 variable refresh rate) and its Auto Game Mode that helps minimize lag.

Not all QLED TVs are made equal. Thankfully, the TCL QM7 QLED TV is the more precise mini-LED kind. Its many LEDs enable it to reach higher contrasts than other kinds of backlit technology that don't have as much control. It manages over 1,500 local dimming zones and reaches up to 1,500 nits at peak brightness, so it can also sit at various angles in your living room without worrying about glare.

The TCL QM7 QLED TV features 4K resolution, up to four times the resolution of a standard 1080p resolution TV. It also supports advanced HDR formats. Its 120 Hz panel refresh rate – standard for a QLED TV in this price category – capably captures play-by-play details when watching live sports or playing video games. The TCL QM7 QLED TV also leans into a gaming angle with its Game Accelerator 240 technology supports 240 VRR and an Auto Game Mode (ALLM) with FreeSync Premium Pro to minimize lag.

Look for more from our best Prime Day TV deals and Amazon Prime Day laptop deals before they expire. Also, take a look at our list of best TVs for all budgets for other options.

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the US