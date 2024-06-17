There’s a rare chance to buy a Hisense 65-inch QLED TV for under $800 at Best Buy

Waiting for the 4th of July sales might seem like a smart move if you want to buy a big-screen TV, but there are already some excellent deals if you don't have the patience.

One such highlight is this Hisense 65-inch U7 Series Mini-LED QLED TV at Best Buy for $799.99 (was $1,099.99). It's packed with excellent features alongside an impressive $300 discount so this is one not to be missed if you want a great all-around affordable display.

Hisense is also our favorite TV brand for keeping costs down. It may not make the very best TVs but it definitely borrows a few key things from those premium sets in our buying guide.

The Hisense U7, in particular, combines mini-LEDs, a QLED panel and the latest in backlight technology to offer a bright, crisp and vivid picture. It's great for watching sports, TV shows and movies, especially if it's going in a very bright room. It’s also unusual to see such a feature-rich QLED TV at this price.

Today's best Hisense TV deal

Hisense 65-inch U7 Series Mini-LED QLED TV: was $1,099.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy

The Hisense 65-inch U7 Series Mini-LED QLED TV packs a lot in. It has a QLED panel so you get a brighter and clearer image than a regular 4K TV, as well as Mini-LED Pro technology for better contrast and colors, making this a delightful TV overall. There's also a dedicated gaming mode for PS5 and Xbox Series X owners to get the smoothest experience with those consoles. It’s even more tempting when it’s $300 off as you’d usually have to go for a much smaller display in the $800 price range.

With a huge list of key features, the Hisense 65-inch U7 Series Mini-LED QLED TV should delight you whatever your plans. Its AI chipset uses deep learning to ensure your picture quality is boosted by Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro, Face Detection, AI HDR Enhancement, and AI Detail Enhancement. Your movies will look great here.

If you game, there’s a 144Hz Game Mode Pro which has a variable refresh rate of 48Hz to 144Hz so it can cope with whatever you’re playing. It also has AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and an auto-low latency mode. Combined, it means you can react instantly to what happens without worrying about the scourge of motion blur or an ugly-looking picture. Dolby Vision also provides a more crystal clear image.

Unusually, at this price, even audio is fairly well catered for as the Hisense 65-inch U7 Series Mini-LED QLED TV supports Dolby Atmos for a more immersive experience. Google TV is built in so it’s pretty simple to navigate while also boasting voice assistant support.

Amazon Prime Day is coming up but we’d be surprised to see a TV of this quality go lower. You can always check out the other TV deals unfolding at any time though, particularly if you want to spend less or even more on your next big living room acquisition.