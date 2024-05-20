The best Memorial Day deal is already live: save $1,300 on Samsung's S95C OLED TV

We're still a week out from the upcoming Memorial Day sales event, and I might have just spotted the best deal so far. Samsung just launched its Memorial Day sale, and you can now get the gorgeous 65-inch S95C OLED TV for an incredible price of $1,999.99 (it was $3,299.99). That's a massive $1,300 and a new record-low price, which means the OLED display has never been cheaper.



In our Samsung S95C review, we awarded the OLED TV five out of five stars thanks to its ground-breaking picture quality, incredible brightness, vibrant colors, and spectacular contrast. The OLED display also packs Dolby Atmos and Samsung's Object Tracking Sound system for a cinematic audio experience. You also get fantastic gaming support, an impressive Tizen operating system, and a paper-thin design.



While there are plenty of fantastic Memorial Day TV sales happening right now, today's deal on the S95C stands out as it's the lowest price we've ever seen and a massive discount for one of the best OLED TVs you can buy. If you want a stunning new OLED TV at an unbeatable price, then I highly recommend Samsung's 65-inch S95C.

Memorial Day deal: Samsung's 65-inch S95C OLED

Samsung 65-inch S95C Smart UHD 4K OLED TV: was $3,299.99 now $1,999.99 at Samsung

Samsung's Memorial Day sale just slashed $1,300 off the 65-inch S95C OLED TV, bringing the price down to a new record-low of $1,999.99. The S95C isn't just one of the best TVs Samsung makes; it's one of the best OLED TVs on the market. It's pricey, but our Samsung S95C review awarded a gorgeous display five stars out of five thanks to its exceptional brightness, color volume, and superb gaming support.

More Samsung Memorial Day TV deals

Samsung 65-inch S90C Smart 4K OLED TV: was $2,599.99 now $1,599.99 at Samsung

The Samsung S90C OLED is TechRadar's best TV of the year, and the 65-inch model is on sale for $1,599.99 - $100 more than the record-low price. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this TV five stars, praising its gorgeous picture, extensive gaming features, super slim design, and reasonable price - especially with today's $1,000 price cut.

Samsung 75-inch QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV: was $3,299.99 now $1,799.99 at Samsung

You can score a whopping $1,500 discount on Samsung's gorgeous QN90C Neo QLED TV, bringing the 75-inch model down to a record low of $1,799.99. The QN90C Series is the ideal TV for watching sports events, thanks to the exceptional brightness and anti-glare screen, coupled with ultra viewing angle technology.

Samsung 75-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022): was $2,999.99 now $1,999.99 at Samsung

Samsung's Memorial Day has this massive 75-inch The Frame QLED TV on sale for a record low of $1,999.99. The best-selling Samsung Frame TV transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, a QLED screen, and smart capabilities.

Samsung 65-inch S90D OLED TV: was $2,699.99 now $2,499.99 at Samsung

Samsung's all-new 65-inch S90D OLED TV is getting its first-time discount, on sale for $2,499.99. The 2024 OLED display delivers an exceptional picture with deep blacks, bright colors, and Pantone-validated colors. You're also getting Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for a smooth gaming experience and Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for premium sound.

