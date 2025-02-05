The best cheap LG OLED TV is at a record low price just in time for the Super Bowl

It’s that time of year when Super Bowl TV sales are in full swing and if you’ve been waiting since Black Friday to score a good deal then now is the time. You can currently buy the LG B4 48-inch OLED TV at Best Buy for $599.99 (was $799.99) which is a return to its lowest-ever price and a bargain for an OLED TV.

The LG B4 is a more affordable way of enjoying better image quality, faster response times, and reduced power consumption from OLED technology compared to regular 4K TVs. LG is one of the better brands for OLED TVs with this particular model offering Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support, along with four HDMI 2.1 input ports that make this a great gaming TV for a smooth experience on PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Today’s best cheap OLED TV deal

LG B4 48-inch OLED TV: was $799.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy This 48-inch LG B4 isn’t the biggest OLED TV but it offers a very good quality picture at a terrific price. You also get support for Dolby Vision and LG’s Filmmaker Mode which means you get a superior picture when watching a movie. It also has four HDMI 2.1 ports so it works well with your PS5 or Xbox Series X console. A high refresh rate and low response time means fast-moving action will always look good here.

I’m a huge fan of LG TVs with the manufacturer doing a fantastic job of producing the best OLED TVs. Ranking highly in our look at the best TVs, the LG B4 48-inch OLED TV balances quality and performance with a cheaper price tag.

Our LG B4 review goes into further depth but you gain great gaming features, Dolby Vision, and an anti-reflection screen at a good price. There’s limited brightness and no HDR10 Plus support, but at this price, that’s less of an issue.

Overall, you get a rich, colorful, and accurate picture with plenty of detail. It’s particularly good for gaming but our look at the differences between the LG B4 and C4 truly dives into key differences between thee entry-level OLED and mid-range option. For most people, going for the entry-level choice will be more than good enough and this is one of the best LG TVs in this price range.

If you want to spend more (or less), there are many other TV deals. I’d recommend investing in one of the soundbar deals going on right now too as most TVs are like this one offer average sound quality out of the box. There are other OLED TV deals if you prefer to spend more on the technology too.