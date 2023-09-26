Samsung's S95C is one of the brightest OLED TVs you can buy, and it's down to a record-low price at Walmart

Looking for one of the best and brightest OLED TVs on the market? The Samsung S95C takes the crown for its incredible picture quality, and we've just spotted the 55-inch model on sale for $1,967 (was $2,499) at Walmart. That's a massive $532 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen.



In our Samsung S95C review, we awarded the OLED TV five out of five stars thanks to its ground-breaking picture quality, with incredible brightness, vibrant colors, and spectacular contrast. The OLED display also packs Dolby Atmos and Samsung's Object Tracking Sound system for a cinematic sound experience. You also get fantastic gaming support, an impressive Tizen operating system, and a paper-thin design.



Today's deal from Walmart is not only a new record-low price for the Samsung S95C, but it also beats the current offer at Amazon and Best Buy. If you want one of the best OLED TVs on the market at an incredible price, then we highly recommend today's deal on Samsung's 55-inch S95C.

Samsung S95C OLED TV - down to a record-low price

Samsung 55-inch S95C Smart UHD 4K OLED TV: was $2,499 now $1,967 at Walmart

The S95C isn't just one of the best TVs that Samsung makes; it's one of the best OLED TVs on the market right now - and Walmart has the 55-inch model on sale for a record-low price of $1,967. It's pricey, but our Samsung S95C review awarded the gorgeous display five stars thanks to its exceptional brightness, color volume, and sharpness. This is a flagship display with a flagship price, but it's a TV that gets an easy recommendation thanks to its outstanding picture quality. Price check: Amazon: $1,999.95 Best Buy: $2,199.99

We've listed more of today's best OLED TV deals below, which include impressive discounts and record-low prices that we typically don't see until the upcoming Black Friday deals event.

More of today's best OLED TV deals

LG C2 65-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was $2,099.99 now $1,549 at Walmart

The LG C2 OLED is our best-rated TV, and Walmart has the 65-inch model on sale for $1,549 - the lowest price you can find. The stunning display is praised for its intense brightness and vivid colors in our LG C2 OLED review. The 65-inch TV also packs an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control - all for under $1,600, which is an incredible value for this highly-rated OLED TV.



Price check: Amazon: $1,596 Best Buy: $1,699.99

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $ 2,499.99 now $1,899.99 at Best Buy

The LG C3 OLED TV is a successor to the LG C2, and Best Buy has the 65-inch model on sale for $1,899.99, thanks to today's $600 discount. The feature-packed OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip, plus four HDMI 2.1 ports for next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience - all for under $2,000 which is a fantastic value for a 2023 OLED display.

Sony A80L series 55-inch OLED TV (2023): was $1,899.99 now $1,598 at Amazon

The Sony A80L is a fantastic mid-range OLED TV from Sony, and today's deal at Amazon brings the 55-inch model down to $1,598 - only $100 more than the record-low price. The 2023 Son display features a gorgeous picture quality that OLED TVs are known for, a robust and immersive sound quality, and Sony's new Game Menu with full support for 120Hz gaming.

Samsung 55-inch S90C Smart UHD 4K OLED TV: was $2,499.99 now $1,573 at Walmart

The S90C OLED is the slightly more budget-friendly cousin to the S95C, and now it's down to a record-low price of $1,573 at Walmart. Don't be mistaken in thinking this is the inferior set, however, as it's still one of the best OLEDs you can buy right now. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this one five stars out of five, praising its gorgeous picture and gaming features. It's not as bright as the 95C, and its sound is a little weaker also, but it's a fantastic choice in its own right that anyone would be happy to have in their living room.

