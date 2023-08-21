Quick! There are only a few TV deals left in Samsung's pre-Labor Day sale

Samsung is currently offering some of the best TV deals we've seen this year on its excellent range of 4K, OLED, and QLED displays ahead of the 2023 Labor Day sales event. You'll have to hurry if you want up to $1,000 off, however, as most deals have already sold out as of writing.

Some of our favorite deals that are still up for grabs include a $100 saving on the excellent entry-level 55-inch Samsung Q60C (now $699), and $300 off the stunning 50-inch QN85B Neo-QLED (now $1,299). With superbly bright displays and a host of smart features, both these TVs are good value options within their respective price brackets.

For those who want something a little more premium, don't miss the Samsung store's excellent discounts on its new range of OLEDs. Available today is a $200 discount on the high-end S95C OLED (now $2,299), and $300 off the superb S90C OLED (now $1,599). Both of these sets have been highly reviewed here at TechRadar and you can see both of these TV deals in more detail just below.

As previously mentioned, if you're interested in these Labor Day TV sales from Samsung it's best to pick one up sooner rather than later. When we previously announced this sale last week many more displays were on sale, so don't miss out if you're looking for a good price on a premium TV.

The best Samsung TV deals ahead of Labor Day

Samsung 55-inch Q60C Smart UHD 4K QLED TV: was $799 now $699 at Samsung

Price cut: Samsung originally debuted the excellent Q60C at $749 when it launched its sale last week but now it's even cheaper. For just $699 (a record-low price) the Q60C is a great option for those who want a more budget-friendly QLED display. You're getting a Quantum Processor Lite with 4K upscaling, Object Tracking Sound Lite, and Quantum Dot technology - all for under $800, which is a fantastic value for this feature-packed display.

Samsung 50-inch QN85B Smart UHD 4K Neo QLED TV: was $1,599 now $1,299 at Samsung

There's only one size variant for the excellent QN85B Neo-QLED in stock at Samsung today, so you'll have to hurry if you want to snag one. This particular set is one of Samsung's flagship Neo QLED displays, which feature the brand's excellent mini LED technology. In layman's terms, this means an incredibly bright display that's capable of gorgeous colors across a range of content. It's also an exceptionally slim and elegant display, which our Samsung QN85B review can attest to.

Samsung 55-inch S95C Smart UHD 4K OLED TV: was $2,499 now $2,299 at Samsung

The S95C isn't just one of the best TVs that Samsung makes; it's one of the best OLED TVs on the market right now, and it's on sale for a record-low price of $2,299. It's pricey, but our Samsung S95C review awarded a gorgeous display five stars out of five thanks to its exceptional brightness, color volume, and sharpness. This is a flagship display with a flagship price, but it's a TV that gets an easy recommendation thanks to its outstanding picture quality.

Samsung 55-inch S90C Smart UHD 4K OLED TV: was $1,899 now $1,599 at Samsung

Another absolutely amazing choice with this week's TV deals at Samsung, the S90C OLED is the slightly more budget-friendly cousin to the S95C above. Don't be mistaken in thinking this is the inferior set, however, as it's still one of the best OLEDs you can buy right now. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this one five stars out of five, praising its gorgeous picture and gaming features. It's not as bright as the 95C and its sound is a little weaker also, but it's a fantastic choice in its down right that anyone would be happy to have in their living room.

