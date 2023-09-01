Quick! Samsung Labor Day TV sales are now live - $1,500 off 4K, QLED and OLED TVs

Samsung Labor Day TV deals are now live, and the tech giant is cutting prices in a major way with savings of up to $4,000 on its 4K, OLED, and QLED TVs. Naturally, the biggest markdowns are reserved for premium models like The Terrace. Most discounts fall between $800 to $1,500, which is still yielding all-time low prices on some of the best TVs on the market.

A couple of highlights in this Samsung TV sale include the affordable 55-inch Samsung Q60C QLED at $649.99 (was $799.99) and over $1,200 off the just-released 85-inch Samsung QE1C AirSlim QLED, now on sale for $1,589.99 (was $2,799.99).

Meanwhile, you can bring home the artsy 50-inch The Frame TV (2023) for $1,099.99 (was $1,299.99) or the free-standing 55-inch The Serif TV for $1,299.99 (was $1,499.99). We've rounded the rest of the best offers below, organized by price so you can shop according to your budget.

We recommend taking advantage of these deals as soon as possible as stock is already dwindling on the most popular models. If you're wondering what deals other brands have to offer, check out the best Labor Day TV sales from Sony, LG, and much more. You can also shop this year's Labor Day sales for savings on laptops, mattresses, appliances, and Apple devices.

Samsung Labor Day TV Sale: Deals under $1,000

Samsung 55-inch TU690T 4K Smart Tizen TV (2022): was $429.99 now $349.99 at Samsung

If you're looking for a budget display, Samsung still has this entry-level 55-inch 4K TV on sale for just $349.99. This 4K UHD TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support.

Samsung 55-inch Q60C Smart UHD 4K QLED TV: was $799.99 now $649.99 at Samsung

This is a $50 drop from the previous all-time low we spotted during Samsung's pre-Labor Day Sale. The Q60C is a great option for those who want a more budget-friendly QLED display. You're getting a Quantum Processor Lite with 4K upscaling, Object Tracking Sound Lite, and Quantum Dot technology - all for under $800, which is a fantastic value for this feature-packed display.

Samsung 50-inch Q80C QLED 4K Smart TV: was $999.99 , now $949.99 at Samsung

This isn't a huge price drop but still a decent buy if you're looking to spend under a grand for a solid mid-range Samsung QLED. The Q80C features Quantum HDR+ for vibrant colors, along with Direct Full Array so you can appreciate the picture's finer details.

Samsung Labor Day TV Sale: Deals under $1,800

Samsung 50-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2023): was $ 1,299.99 now $1,099.99 at Samsung

Always a best-seller during holiday sales like Labor Day, Samsung has the best-selling 50-inch The Frame QLED TV on sale for $1,099.99. The gorgeous Samsung The Frame TV transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, a QLED screen, and smart capabilities.

Samsung 55-inch The Serif QLED 4K Smart TV (2022): was $1,499.99 , now $1,299.99 at Samsung

The Serif gets its name from its unique frame shape, which resembles the letter "I" when you view it from its sides. Now $200 off for Labor Day, add it to your home if you want a TV that looks less like a TV and more like a bold statement piece. Either mount it on the included easel stand or allow it to stand on its own. Either way, you'll enjoy a reflection-free viewing experience thanks to an anti-matte screen, allowing you to fully take in the billion shades of color.

Samsung 55-inch S90C Smart UHD 4K OLED TV: was $1,899.99 now $1,499.99 at Samsung

The S90C OLED is the slightly more budget-friendly cousin to the S95C, and now it's $100 less during Samsung's Labor Day Sale. Don't be mistaken in thinking this is the inferior set, however, as it's still one of the best OLEDs you can buy right now. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this one five stars out of five, praising its gorgeous picture and gaming features. It's not as bright as the 95C and its sound is a little weaker also, but it's a fantastic choice in its own right that anyone would be happy to have in their living room.

Samsung 85-inch QE1C QLED 4K Smart TV: was $2,799.99 , now $1,589.99 at Samsung

The QE1C is a new release from Samsung and it's already on sale for over $1,200 off. This massive 85-inch 4K TV has a super slim design that'll make it seem as if it's a part of your wall. Dual LED backlights yield balanced colors and Motion Xcelerator technology will ensure you don't miss a single moment of action.

Samsung Labor Day TV Sale: Deals over $1,800

Samsung 65-inch QN90C QLED 4K Smart TV: was $2,799.99 , now $1,899.99 at Samsung

Seeking an alternative to Samsung's pricier flagship mini-LED TVs? The QN90C is a good value, especially at $800 off during the Samsung Labor Day Sale. In our Samsung QN90C TV review, we find it has a fine variety of features (despite a lack of Dolby Vision HDR), a great anti-glare display suitable for viewing in well-lit rooms, and deem it excellent for gaming with an impressively low 9.8ms input lag.

Samsung 55-inch S95C Smart UHD 4K OLED TV: was $2,499.99 now $1,999.99 at Samsung

The S95C isn't just one of the best TVs that Samsung makes; it's one of the best OLED TVs on the market right now. Better yet, it's on sale for $500 off the MSRP – marking the first time we've ever seen it dip below $2,000. In our Samsung S95C review, we awarded a gorgeous display a perfect 5 stars for its exceptional brightness, color volume, and sharpness. This is a flagship display with a flagship price, but it's a TV that gets an easy recommendation thanks to its outstanding picture quality

Samsung 55-inch The Terrace Partial Sun QLED 4K Outdoor TV (2021): was $3,499.99 , now $2,999.99 at Samsung

We think the Samsung The Terrace TV is a good buy if you want to host some outdoor viewing parties in your backyard. Just in time for football season, you can bring it home for $500 off. It features the same Tizen interface you'd find in Samsung's other specialty TVs (like The Frame), as well as its flagship 8K models like the QN800C. The screen has an IP55 rating so it can resist dust, rainfall, or even a head-on splash from a hose.

More Labor Day sales to check out today