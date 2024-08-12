Grab this super-cheap TV for under $75 at Best Buy for all your basic streaming needs

While the more exciting deals tend to be on high-end TVs, the bigger bargains come from something much more affordable. Currently, you can buy the Insignia 32-inch F20 Series HD TV for $74.99 (was $129.99) at Best Buy. That’s a ridiculously low price for any TV – even if this one may lack a 4K picture.

Sure, this won’t be the best-looking TV around and it’s not even one of the best 32-inch TVs but let us refer you back to that price. This is a TV that’s ideal for placing in your kid’s bedroom or simply if you find yourself in need of a conveniently cheap TV for streaming needs.

It has support for every streaming app you can think of, and there are Alexa voice controls to easily find the programmes you love. Best Buy has even thrown in three months of Apple TV Plus so you can find something to watch without paying a cent too.

Today's best cheap TV deal

Insignia 32-inch F20 Series HD TV: was $129.99 now $74.99 at Best Buy

The Insignia 32-inch F20 Series HD TV has the core essentials. It has Fire TV built-in so you can easily watch all the best streaming apps like Disney Plus, Netflix, and Prime Video. It also has Alexa voice controls so you can switch inputs or adjust the volume with your voice. Picture quality may be limited to 720p/HD, which can look quite dated now, but it’s fine for standard shows, an older games console or for entertaining the kids.

It’ll never compete with the best TVs but the Insignia 32-inch F20 Series HD TV is incredibly cheap. It has all things streaming built-in so you don’t need to add on one of the best streaming devices, and there’s also Apple AirPlay for sharing content from your phone, such as photos or videos.

Versatile in its design, it also has support for HDMI ARC so you can connect a soundbar to it, while it’s wall mountable if you’re short on space. There are also parental controls built-in which ensures this is a good TV for entertaining the kids without spending much at all.

If you’re in a position to invest more, there are other TV deals out there including some beautifully high-end OLED TV deals. Take a look if you have loftier aims in your mind. There are some great back-to-school sales at the moment and this year's Labor Day sales are also on the horizon.