Amazon Prime Day TV deals are LIVE - here are the 13 best sales
Prime Day TV deals are live - $800 off Samsung, LG, Sony and more
The 2023 Amazon Prime Big Day deals sale is now live, which means Prime Day TV deals are available to shop right now with over $1,000 in savings on some of this year's best-selling TVs. As a seasoned deals editor, I've gone through today's sale to bring you the 13 best Prime Day TV deals, representing outstanding value and record-low prices.
• Shop the full Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale
If you're confused as to why there's an Amazon Prime Day sale happening in October, Amazon has held a second Prime Day sale as a kickoff to the upcoming Black Friday shopping season, and retailers like Walmart and Best Buy have also launched competing sales.
The most important thing to know about today's sale is that there are some incredible TV deals, including a 32-inch smart TV on sale for just $109.99 (was $199.99), the highly-rated Amazon 50-inch Omni Series 4K Fire TV on sale for a stunning price of just $149.99 (was $375.99) and the stunning 65-inch LG C2 OLED marked down to $1,449 (was $2,099.99) - the lowest price we've ever seen.
You'll find the full list of today's best Prime Day TV deals below, and keep in mind that you must be an Amazon Prime member to shop Amazon's sale - the offers from Best Buy and Walmart don't require a membership. The deals listed below are limited-time offers, and you might not see prices like this until the upcoming Black Friday deals event
Prime Day TV deals - quick links
- Amazon Fire TVs: 4K TVs starting at $249.99
- Best Buy 48-hour sale: big-screen TVs from $269.99
- Invite-only deal: Amazon 50-inch 4K Fire TV for $149.99
- LG's 65-inch C2 OLED: down to a record-low at Walmart
- OLED TVs: $800 off LG, Samsung & Sony
- Walmart anti-Prime Day sale: 40% off 4K, OLED and QLED TVs
The 13 best Amazon Prime Day TV deals
LG C2 65-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was
$2,099.99 now $1,449 at Walmart
The LG C2 OLED is our best-rated TV, and Walmart just dropped the 65-inch model to $1,449 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The stunning display is praised for its intense brightness and vivid colors in our LG C2 OLED review. The 65-inch TV also packs an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control - all for under $1,500, which is an incredible value for this highly-rated OLED TV.
Hisense 75-Inch U6 Series 4K TV: was
$1,199.99 now $749.99 at Best Buy
Another incredible big-screen TV deal from Best Buy is this massive 75-inch Hisense 4K TV on sale for just $749.99. In our Hisense U6 Series review, we praised it for its excellent picture quality at an affordable price. You're getting support for both Dolby Vision and HDR10+, plus the Google Assistant, hands-free voice control, and Game Mode Plus - all for $800.
LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was
$ 2,499.99 now $1,699.99 at Best Buy
The LG C3 OLED TV is one of the best TVs in the world, and Best Buy has the 65-inch model on sale for $1,699.99. That's a whopping $800 discount and the lowest price you'll find. The feature-packed OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip, plus four HDMI 2.1 ports for next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience - all for under $2,000 which is a fantastic value for a 2023 premium OLED display.
Sony 75-inch Bravia XR X90K 4K HDR Google TV: was
$1,498 now $998 at Walmart
If you're looking for a more premium display in today's Walmart sale, you can get the Soy 75-inch Bravia X90K 4K TV on sale for $998 - the lowest price you can find. It's an excellent price for an all-around TV that offers fantastic image quality with vibrant colors and deep blacks while the XR processing tech ensures a clear picture and powerful sound.
Samsung 75-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022): was
$2,999 now $1,949 at Walmart
Walmart has Samsung's stunning 75-inch The Frame TV on sale for $1,949 – the lowest price we've ever seen. The best-selling Samsung Frame TV transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, a QLED screen, and smart capabilities.
Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 65-inch 4K TV: was
$599.99 now $589.99 at Amazon
Amazon's all-new Fire TV Omni QLED Series is a big step up in the otherwise cheap range of smart TVs. This set boasts premium features, including a QLED display, full-array local dimming, Dolby Vision IQ, and HDR10+ Adaptive support to deliver a high-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. A good overall buy for the budget-conscious who don't want to compromise on performance, especially now that the 65-inch model is down to a record-low price of $599.99.
TCL 65-inch S4 S-Class 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV: was
$529.99 now $379.99 at Amazon
One of our favorite Prime Day deals is this TCL 65-inch 4K TV on sale for a stunningly low price of $399.99. A 65-inch 4K smart TV for just $379.99 is an incredible price and this TCL S4 Series set packs 4K Ultra HD Resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR10, DTS Virtual: X, and the Google TV Smart operating system.
Hisense R6 Series 58-inch 4K UHD Roku TV (2020): was
$298 now $268 at Walmart
Walmart's holiday sales are known for cheap big-screen TVs, like this 58-inch 4K smart TV from Hisense, which is on sale for just $268 – the lowest price we've ever seen. For your money, you're getting 4K HD resolution, Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, DTS Studio Sound, and the Roku experience built in for easy streaming.
Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 50-inch 4K TV: was
$375.99 now $149.99 at Amazon
Invite-only deal - If you're looking for a mid-size budget display, you can't get much better than this invite-only deal on Amazon's 50-inch Omni Fire TV on sale for a stunning price of just $149.99. Amazon's highly-rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free with Alexa. So, instead of using your remote, you can control the volume and launch channels completely hands-free.
Amazon 50-inch 4-Series 4K Smart Fire TV (2021): was
$449.99 now $289.99 at Amazon
Prime members can get the best-selling Amazon 4-Series 4K smart TV for a record-low price of $289.99. You're getting 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.
Insignia 43-inch F30 Series HD 4K Smart Fire TV (2021): was
$299.99 now $169.99 at Amazon
This is a great deal on a smaller display if you're looking to add a budget TV to your home. The best-selling Insignia 43-inch TV features 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.
Amazon Fire TV 32-inch 2-Series HD smart TV (2023): was
$199.99 now $109.99 at Amazon
The cheapest TV deal from Amazon's sale is this 32-inch Amazon Fire TV on sale for just $109.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. While the Amazon 2-Series TV lacks 4K resolution, you're getting smart capabilities with the Fire TV experience and Amazon Alexa on board for hands-free control.
Insignia 24-inch F20 Series HD Smart Fire TV: was
$119.99 now $69.99 at Amazon
Today's cheapest TV deal from Amazon's early Prime Day deal is this Insignia 24-inch TV on sale for just $69.99. This is a great display if you're looking for a budget TV to add to an extra bedroom, and while the F20-Series lacks 4K capabilities, you're getting smart capabilities with the Fire operating system and compatibility with Alexa for hands-free control.
TechRadar Newsletter
Sign up to receive daily breaking news, reviews, opinion, analysis, deals and more from the world of tech.
Mackenzie Frazier is the deals editor in the US for TechRadar at Future plc. She's been sharing deal advice for Future for the past three years and loves to find products that the consumer wants at the best possible price. She's had eight years of experience working in the e-commerce space and loves being a mom to her baby boy.
Most Popular
By Matt Evans