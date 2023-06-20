Amazon is blowing out 4K smart TVs ahead of Prime Day - prices from $199.99

If you're looking to score a budget TV, you've come to the right place. While Prime Day is just around the corner, Amazon is offering some ridiculously cheap prices right now on a slew of 4K Fire TVs, starting at just $169.99.



We've listed the best offers just below, starting with the best-selling Insignia 43-inch 4K Fire TV for just $169.99 (was $299.99), followed by the 50-inch model marked down to a stunningly low price of $199.99 (was $349.99). If you're looking for a big-screen display, you can snag the Toshiba 65-inch 4K Fire TV for a record-low price of $329.99 (was $529.99) and score a massive $250 discount on the Toshiba 75-inch 4K Fire TV.



All of today's TV deals from Amazon include the Fire TV experience, which allows you to stream movies and TV shows from apps like Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime Video, and more. The Fire TVs also feature a handy voice remote with Amazon Alexa, so you can use your voice to launch apps, search for titles, play music, and control compatible smart home devices.



All of today's offers also include record-low prices, and we don't expect you'll see better deals at Amazon's official Prime Day sale. If you want to avoid the madness of Amazon's 48-hour extravaganza, we recommend grabbing these fantastic bargains right now.

Today's best Amazon Fire TV deals ahead of Prime Day

Insignia 43-inch F30 Series HD 4K Smart Fire TV (2021): was $299.99 now $169.99 at Amazon

Today's cheapest TV deal ahead of Prime Day is the best-selling Insignia 43-inch 4K smart TV on sale for a record-low price of $169.99. For that price, you're getting 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

All-new Insignia 50-inch F30 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (2023): was $349.99 now $199.99 at Amazon

Our favorite cheap TV deal from Amazon is the all-new 50-inch F30 Series 4K smart TV on sale for $199.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The 2023 TV includes the Fire OS for easy streaming, 4K Ultra HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, and voice control with Amazon Alexa - all for under $200 which is an incredible value.

Toshiba 65-inch C350 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (2023): was $529.99 now $329.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a budget big-screen display ahead of Prime Day, this 65-inch 4K smart TV from Toshiba is down to just $329.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The 2023 display packs Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10+, hands-free control with Amazon Alexa, and a bezel-less design, giving you a more viewable screen area.

Toshiba 75-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (2021): was $ 799.99 now $549.99 at Amazon

This Toshiba 75-inch 4K smart TV is getting a massive $250 discount from Amazon, bringing the price down to just $549.99. The 2021 TV features an Alexa voice remote and the Fire TV OS and includes Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10, and DTS Virtual: X for a premium picture experience.

You can see more of the best cheap TV deals, and if you're looking for more bargains you can see our 4th of July sales roundup and early 4th of July TV sales.