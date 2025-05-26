There's a massive bank holiday sale live now at Amazon UK – here are the 26 best deals I'd add to my basket

We all expect bank holiday sales, but they're usually not as good as this. Amazon has surprised even me with the array of offers available today, which includes some terrific low prices on TVs, headphones, laptops, smart home gadgets, and more. I've picked out a handful of my top recommended deals below if you're shopping today.

One of today's standout deals is the Apple AirPods Pro 2 for £189 (was £229). A price cut this low on Apple's popular and best-selling premium earbuds is usually reserved for a bigger sale like Prime Day or Black Friday, so it's one to snap up if they've been on your wishlist; they've only been £10 cheaper before.

There are also some remarkably strong offers on Amazon devices, including the Fire TV Stick 4K for £39.99 (was £59.99), the Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet for £109.99 (was £149.99), and the Ring Battery Video Doorbell for £59.99 (was £99.99).

These aren't all record-low prices, but aren't far off in some cases. I'd consider picking them up if you aren't subscribed to Amazon Prime, as these are likely the best offers we'll see outside of the members-only sale in July.

There's much more up for grabs in the Amazon UK bank holiday sale, so I've listed all my favourites below. It's not clear when these offers will end, but the safest option is to buy before midnight tomorrow if anything has caught your eye, as many should end once the bank holiday is over.

The 26 best deals in the Amazon bank holiday sale

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was £229 now £189 at Amazon This is just £10 more than the lowest price for the AirPods Pro 2. They sound excellent, the noise cancellation is top tier, Dolby Atmos spatial audio is amazing for movies, and they even have an unlosable case, thanks to tech that points you to where it's hiding. They're also very small and light, which is great for comfort. Even though they have been slightly cheaper, they're still fantastic value at this price.

Sonos Roam 2: was £179 now £129 at Amazon Here's a return to the record-low price for the highly-rated Sonos Roam 2. Even though it's a smaller speaker, it still offers fantastic sound, good looks, and neat extras like voice controls. The Roam 2's precision-engineered drivers provide size-defying clarity and bass, while it still manages to be waterproof and dustproof, and easy to carry around.

Amazon Fire TV Stick HD: was £39.99 now £29.99 at Amazon Amazon's new version of the standard Fire TV Stick is now the cheapest it's ever been making this is an affordable way to add or upgrade the essential smart features in your TV, including access to streaming apps in HD, Alexa voice controls and the ability to control other smart home devices. As we said in our Fire TV Stick review, this is a decent option if you're looking to upgrade your streaming setup on the cheap.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was £59.99 now £39.99 at Amazon As the name suggests, the Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high 4K resolution. It's a good offer for a solid streaming stick that comes with access to all the major apps and supports voice controls through Alexa. Be aware, though, that the previous generation version has been as low as £22.99 before - but that was about three years ago. Chances of seeing that price again are slim as this discount seems to be the new normal for the upgraded streaming stick and the old version has been discontinued from sale.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was £69.99 now £49.99 at Amazon Another streaming stick, another return to its lowest price. This is the newest version of Amazon's premium streaming device and one of the few offers I've seen since it launched. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max streams the same content in the same quality as the standard 4K version, but the extra power inside means you get faster performance when navigating apps and searching for shows. Plus, it uses WiFi 6E technology to give you a more stable and consistent streaming experience.

Amazon Echo Pop: was £44.99 now £29.99 at Amazon The Amazon bank holiday sale includes the Echo Pop for £29.99. This is the cheapest Echo device you can buy right now and one that we found was a fun, if somewhat basic, option in our Echo Pop review. For the money, however, you get a compact smart speaker with Alexa built-in, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather completely hands-free. Note that this did fall to £17.99 on Black Friday, so it's not the strongest deal ever.

Amazon Echo Spot: was £79.99 now £59.99 at Amazon Amazon's updated Echo Spot smart clock has been available for a while now and here's a chance to bag a decent price cut – even if it's been £15 cheaper in the past. As well as a time display and wake-up alerts, this compact bit of kit can play music, check the weather and control other smart devices throughout your home.

Blink Mini 2: was £34.99 now £20.99 at Amazon The new Blink Mini 2 has a couple of nice upgrades compared to the previous model, including an in-built spotlight, night view in colour support and the option to use it outdoors with the weather-resistant adaptor. Aside from that, it offers the same raft of security features such as motion detection, two-way audio and smartphone app integration. This offer is just a few quid away from the record-low price from Black Friday, so it's a wise time to buy outside of the major sales events.

Ring Battery Video Doorbell: was £99.99 now £59.99 at Amazon The latest wireless Ring Doorbell has been discounted back to its lowest-ever price after this £40 price cut. We've tested more advanced versions and have been impressed with the video quality and night vision colour, but it's a shame that some of this device's value is usable exclusively with a Ring Protect subscription. However, if you're fine with paying for a subscription or already using a Ring-based home security system, it'll be worth the cost.

Tefal Easy Fry Air Fryer: was £179.99 now £99.99 at Amazon One of the best budget air fryer deals available at Amazon right now is this heavily reduced Tefal Easy Fry. It's a decent-sized 8.3L model that's almost at the same price as smaller 5-litre options I've seen at other retailers. We haven't personally reviewed this model at TechRadar but it's from a trusted brand and down to the lowest price I've seen all year. In fact, it's the same as I saw on Black Friday.

Philips OneBlade: was £54.99 now £36.99 at Amazon The Philips OneBlade 360 is a quick, simple and affordable electric razor that's suitable for a wide variety of face and body grooming needs. It's now down within a few pounds of the cheapest price I've ever seen, making it a great early buy this bank holiday weekend. This bundle includes the handle as well as one extra blade, an adjustable comb, and a USB-A charging cable.

Asus Vivobook 15: was £449.99 now £404 at Amazon Display - 15.6 inches

Processor - Intel i5

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 1TB This Asus Vivobook 15 is an excellent buy if you need an all-around mid-range laptop for general use, some demanding work and multitasking. The solid trio of an Intel i5 processor, 16GB of RAM and a large 1TB give you everything you need to tackle basically any everyday task. Browsing, productivity and video calls are all handled comfortably, but just know the limited 8-hour battery life means you won't want to be too far from somewhere to charge.

Loop Quiet 2 Ear Plugs: was £24.95 now £19.95 at Amazon I've seen a lot of people talk about and use Loop earplugs lately so if you want to see what the fuss is all about then this entry-level pair is down to a record-low price. Use them to block out noise on a commute, help you focus in the office, protect your ears from loud music at bars or concerts, or help you create a better environment for sleep. They're reusable and can last for up to five years so a good investment if you'll be a regular user.

Xbox Wireless Controller: was £54.99 now £35.99 at Amazon Multiple colour variants of the latest Xbox Wireless Controller are now available from £35.99 in the Amazon bank holiday sale. This well-loved and easy-to-use gamepad is compatible with most Bluetooth-enabled devices, such as Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles, PCs, tablets, and mobile phones. This is a good price to bite on as we've only seen these controllers for a couple of quid less in the past, and that was during last year's Black Friday sale in November.

Google Pixel 9 (with free Buds Pro 2): was £1,018 now £699 at Amazon The excellent Google Pixel 9 is available in this excellent value bundle with a pair of Pixel Buds Pro 2 at Amazon. There's a lot of power inside the phone, thanks to the Tensor G4 chip, plus you get some great cameras, making it an ideal phone for fervent snappers. This well-rated device also boasts a sharp 6.3-inch display that's great for photos, videos and gaming, and an impressive all-day battery life. The earbuds are a nice freebie, too, for everyday use.

HP 14 Laptop: was £549.99 now £339.99 at Amazon Display - 14 inches

Processor - Intel i5

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 512GB This HP 14 has some older components, but it's good value for money if you want a solid mid-range laptop. With an Intel i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a reasonable 512GB SSD, it's a solid buy if you have a decent budget and need a device that will comfortably handle your day-to-day computing jobs. Expect solid performance, good multitasking capabilities and speedy load times, making this an impressive laptop for the price.

Beats Studio Buds: was £159 now £69 at Amazon The Beats Studio Buds have all the essentials you could need at this price. There’s a custom acoustic platform with powerful and balanced sound, along with a choice of ANC or a Transparency mode. The active noise cancellation may not be the strongest around but it does a good job for the price range. There’s also up to eight hours of listening time, while these are sweat and water-resistant so they’re a good option for taking to the gym or on runs.

Asus Chromebook 14: was £399.99 now £249.99 at Amazon Display - 14 inches

Processor - Intel i3

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 128GB This Asus Chromebook Plus offers an impressive amount of power for the price. It includes 8GB of RAM and an Intel i3 processor, dramatically boosting performance, boot times and load times. There's also a decent 128GB of storage and battery life is excellent at 10 hours on a single charge. That's more than enough to last a full working day. At around £250, it's a bargain for school or college, or just as a home laptop that you use for light use and everyday tasks. It has been £10 cheaper in the past, though.

Sonos Era 100: was £199 now £179 at Amazon This updated Sonos Era 100 currently sits in the top spot as our favourite speaker here at TechRadar and it's now down to its cheapest price yet. It offers terrific audio quality for its small size, with a rich soundscape and strong bass. It's also versatile, so you can connect to it via Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, or an aux cable and fire music to it from multiple streaming services. The hefty starting price was the only off-putting factor in our Sonos Era 100 review, but this discount makes it a great buy as an all-around home speaker.

De'Longhi Magnifica Start: was £319.99 now £269 at Amazon Promising simplicity of use, the De'Longhi Magnifica Start has an easy-to-use touch control panel that allows you to brew two cups simultaneously with the minimum amount of effort. It also has an integrated grinder with 13 settings, plus a handy milk frother, so it’s a good and affordable all-in-one solution for regular coffee drinkers.

DJI Osmo Action 4: was £279 now £189 at Amazon Despite being superseded by the Osmo Action 5 Pro, the Osmo Action 4 remains a seriously capable action camera. And with this deal, it now costs much less. With a larger sensor than GoPro and Insta360, this action camera is a serious performer in low-light settings. It also beats rivals with waterproofing down to 18m and has a magnetic mounting system for quick change-ups. Get it now for its lowest-ever price at Amazon.

Amazon Fire HD 8: was £99.99 now £69.99 at Amazon A new version of the Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet was only released last October and discounts have been rare. It's been as low as £49.99 over Black Friday, so this offer in the Amazon bank holiday sale could be a lot better. While not the most powerful tablet out there, the Fire HD 8 has what you need to cover the essentials, such as web browsing, sending emails, watching videos and a little light gaming. Battery life is impressive at up to 13 hours, so it's good to take on the go or if you're just chilling on the couch.

Amazon Fire HD 10: was £149.99 now £109.99 at Amazon A little bigger in size, the Amazon Fire HD 10 also sports a better screen thanks to its full HD panel. Content looks nicer, plus it has a convenient 5MP front-facing camera for taking calls as you move. It all comes together to provide a slightly faster and more appealing way to use a tablet, while still keeping costs down and providing that all-important Alexa support. This one is just £15 more than the record-low price from Black Friday so it's still a good buy this bank holiday.

Logitech G502 Hero Wired Gaming Mouse: was £39.49 now £28.49 at Amazon Logitech is a big name in the world of gaming peripherals, and its G502 Hero is one of the best gaming mice out there. At this price, it's an absolute steal if you want a high-performing and precise option that's great for a variety of games, from a fast-paced FPS to an in-depth strategy game,

Hisense A6N 50-inch 4K TV: was £329 now £249 at Amazon If you're looking for a good-sized budget display, you can't get much better than this Hisesne 50-inch 4K TV that's on sale for under £250 at Amazon. The Hisense A6N sports 4K Ultra HD resolution support, a direct-lit LED array for excellent brightness and contrast, and Dolby Vision and HDR for superior colours. Access to all of your favourite streaming apps is just a button press away, too. All of this for so close to £250? Bargain.