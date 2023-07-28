The payday wishlist – what we'd spend our money on this week (July 28)

If you're stuck for how to spend your cash this week, we can help.

Though things have been a little quiet on the deals front following Amazon Prime Day earlier this month, the back to school sales are now in full swing, which means there are savings to be had on all kinds of computing-related gear.

The latest Samsung Unpacked event, meanwhile, introduced the world to two new foldables - the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5. There are some strong preorder deals to be had on that front, if phones that bend are your thing.

Want more? There also a new PS5 Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Limited Edition Bundle. The first special version of Sony's latest console is hot right now, so get in fast before it sells out.

In short - there's plenty to splash out on. So, on with the show…

1. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

It was an exciting time for foldable phone fans this week as Samsung revealed its latest Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 devices. We've tried them both, and you can find out what we think in our hands-on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review and hands-on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 review.

Spoiler alert: these are iterative updates, but impressive nonetheless. Both phones are pricey, though - so you'll want to take advantage of one of the many pre-order promotions if you're thinking of going foldable.

Our deals editor Alex Whitelock singles out Samsung's own promotion as his personal top pick.

First off, it's incredibly flexible, so you can get trade-in rebates of up to $1,000 on both unlocked and carrier devices. Secondly, buying direct gets you unique colors and exclusive storage options that aren't available anywhere else. And, lastly, you can bundle in other items such as the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Watch 6 or Buds2 Pro on top for extra savings.

Not sure it's the one for you? We've gathered up all of the latest Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 deals for you to browse.

Samsung's own promotion is probably our favorite from the initial batch of deals on both devices. Not only can you get a whopping trade-in rebate of up to $1,000 on both carrier and unlocked devices, but you're also able to get a free memory upgrade on the house as a preorder bonus. On top of that, the official store also offers unique colors and exclusive storage options that you can't get anywhere else. Check out our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review for our initial thoughts on the device.

2. Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2

Our top pick for the best noise-canceling earbuds at their lowest price this year? That's an easy inclusion in this week's payday wishlist.

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 feature world-class noise cancelation technology with intelligent personalization so the sound adapts to your ears - resulting in deep, impressive sound. As the name implies, the lightweight earbuds come with a Bose Fit Kit, which includes three pairs of ear tips and stability bands so you can achieve customized all-day comfort and a secure fit.

This is the lowest price we've seen all year on the Bose earbuds and just $20 more than the record-low price we briefly spotted in December of last year. So, if you want one of the best earbuds on the market with superior noise-cancellation technology, we highly recommend this deal while it's available.

Rated as our best noise-cancelling earbuds, the Bose QuietComfort 2 are on sale at Best Buy for $249, thanks to today's $50 discount. That's the best deal we've seen all year and just $20 more than the record-low price. You're getting best-in-class noise cancellation, superior comfort, impressive sound, and six hours of battery life.

We all misplace items from time to time, but what if there was a techy way to keep track of important items? Enter the Apple AirTags: the super-useful Bluetooth location-tracking device that pairs with your iPhone.

Just attach the AirTag to anything you don't want to lose, and your iPhone will locate the item with Precision Finding technology. The AirTag is water resistant and can also be used to track all sorts of things, like luggage or your kids' backpack, so you always know the location.

Fellow deals editor Mackenzie Frazier says that while the $15 discount might not seem like much, the Apple AirTag rarely gets a substantial price cut, and today's deal beats the recent Prime Day offer. It's a best-seller on Amazon for a reason, so if you want to snag the highly-coveted device, grab them while you can.

The Apple AirTag is the best-selling gadget on Amazon, and it rarely gets discounted, but Amazon has the 4-pack on sale for $84.99. That's just $10 more than the record-low price we saw during Black Friday and the best deal you can find right now. If you tend to misplace your keys, luggage, or wallet, just attach the AirTag to anything you don't want to lose, and your iPhone will locate the item.

4. Dell back to school laptops

Dell is one of the top laptop manufacturers, and it's just dropped dozens of laptop deals as part of its back to school sales - and they're some of the best offers we've seen so far.

Whether you need a straightforward device for general schoolwork or a more powerful machine for multitasking, programming, and creative work, then there are several ideal laptops for your needs based on performance and price.

Dell's latest back to school sale features some terrific laptop deals, such as this affordable mid-range Inspiron 15. With an Intel i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a large 512GB SSD, it's excellent value for money if you need a straightforward device for your everyday computing needs and light work. It's a limited-time offer, though, so best snap it up quickly.

Another option is this Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop: a powerful all-around device with high-end components, including an AMD Ryzen 7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. These give you the power to blast through all your computing tasks and multitask with ease. At 14 inches, it's a nice portable size, too, while you should appreciate handy features such as the touchscreen, backlit keyboard and the latest Wi-Fi technology for more reliable connections.

This Dell XPS 13 boasts top-end components such as an Intel i7 processor, a whopping 32GB of RAM, and an enormous 1TB hard drive that will blast through all your computing needs - even the more demanding ones such as photo and video editing, programming, and more. It's a heck of a lot of laptops for the price, as we rarely see devices with this amount of power so close to $1,000. Get it if you need a hard-working and easily portable machine with a stylish design.

5. PS5 Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Bundle

Ah, remember the days hunting for PS5 restocks? What a time that was. Well, we've been reliving the hectic rush to find Sony's latest console following the announcement of a PS5 Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Limited Edition Bundle.

Preorders are now available for the slick new console that sports the character's iconic red color scheme and a spider emblem that's succumbed to corruption by Venom's black symbiote.

We don't expect this one to stick around for long, but we've got some of the current availability below. These may sell out so do check our full guide on where to pre-order Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 bundle for all the latest updates.

You're now able to pre-order the Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 bundle at PlayStation Direct for $599.99 but supplies are limited. You may be put into a queue that could last several minutes, so make sure to have your payment information handy to avoid disappointment.