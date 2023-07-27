Where to pre-order Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 bundle and DualSense Controller

We're showing you where to pre-order Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Limited Edition PS5 bundle, as well as the custom DualSense controller, and side plates as pre-orders go live tomorrow (July 28).

The Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 bundle was recently announced alongside a new story trailer for the superhero sequel and is already a hotly anticipated addition to Sony's hardware lineup.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 bundle contains a uniquely design console sporting the character's iconic red color scheme and spider emblem being corrupted by Venom's black symbiote. This design extends to the DualSense as well, which is also available separately for a PS5 unlike any other before it. You'll also get a digital voucher for a full copy of the game when it is released on 20 October 2023.

This bundle is one of the best ways to get your hands on what has to be one of the biggest upcoming games of the year. The action-adventure title is sure to be considered one of the best superhero games in recent memory, and easily one of the best PS5 games available if the prior two are any indication of quality. For those considering Sony's latest system for the first time, this is looking like the perfect point to jump in.

Where to pre-order Marvel Spider-Man 2 PS5 bundle

No exact US or UK pricing has been offered for the Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 bundle or controller ahead of launch, however, below, you'll find our list of all the trusted retailers we expect to see the hardware listed at tomorrow. We know that the bundle will be available in its entirety, with the DualSense and side plates also being offered additionally on the day, too.

US Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 bundle pre-orders

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 bundle: Check PlayStation Direct

As the only retailer mentioned in the initial hardware unveil, we're certain the Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 bundle will be available for purchase tomorrow directly through the PlayStation website. The price is not yet known. Check for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 DualSense controller pre-orders



Pre-order Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 bundle: Check Amazon

The world's largest online retailer currently has pre-orders for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 game along with other PS5 console bundles available. When listings go live tomorrow, this is a surefire destination to check. Check for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 DualSense controller pre-orders



Pre-order Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 bundle: Check GameStop

GameStop has pre-orders available for the game in various editions and stocks other console bundles. It's likely that it will have a limited number of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 bundles available tomorrow. Check for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 DualSense controllers



Pre-order Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 bundle: Check Best Buy

Best Buy has historically been one of the best retailers for console launches and bundles and tomorrow we could see the Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 bundle available for purchase here. Check for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 DualSense pre-order stock



Pre-order Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 bundle: Check Walmart

While Walmart hasn't always been the most reliable with new console bundles as some other retailers, it has had a stock of limited edition items in the past and this could be the case again tomorrow. Check for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 DualSense pre-order stock



UK Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 bundle pre-orders

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 bundle: Check PlayStation Direct

PlayStation Direct is the only retailer confirmed to have the Marvels Spider-Man 2 PS5 bundle available for purchase tomorrow, so this should be the first place you check. Check for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 DualSense controller pre-order stock



Pre-order Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 bundle: Check Amazon

It's highly likely that Amazon UK will have Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 bundles in stock as it has carried the majority of the game-exclusive launches to date. Check for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 DualSense controller stock



Pre-order Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 bundle: Check Game

Game is one of the leading retailers for PS5 bundles to date in the UK, with a whole host available currently. Considering this track record, we think it's likely that the Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 bundle will be available to pre-order here tomorrow - it often gets UK retailer exclusives. Check for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 DualSense controller stock



Pre-order Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 bundle: Check Currys

Currys has had many of the big PS5 bundles to date and could carry Marvel's Spider-Man PS5 pre-orders tomorrow. Based on our past experience, this is one of the more reliable retailers for general availability. Check for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 DualSense controller stock



Pre-order Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 bundle: Check Very

Very has the Marvel's Spider-Man 2 game available for preorder as well as bundles containing other PS5 games in the series. With this in mind, it's possible the retailer will host a limited amount of stock of the new Limited Edition console. Check for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 DualSense controller stock



How much will the Marvel's Spider-Man PS5 console bundle cost? While no official pricing has been released yet, it's likely that the Marvel's Spider-Man PS5 console bundle will be priced around $599 / £549 / AU$882 which accounts for the system and game price together. However, considering the custom side plates and DualSense controller, it could ultimately end up being upwards of $600 / £600 / AU$900 altogether.

Does the Marvel's Spider-Man PS5 console bundle contain the game? Yes, it's been confirmed that the Marvel's Spider-Man PS5 console bundle will include a digital voucher which will activate at the game's October 20 release. For this reason, there is no physical disc included, however, this practice has been commonplace for many high-profile bundle releases this year.

Will I be able to buy the Marvel's Spider-Man 2 DualSense separately? As was the case with the God of War Ragnarok DualSense controller which launched with that console bundle last year, you will be able to get the Marvel's Spider-Man PS5 controller on its own. The face plates will also be available to buy for the console, though, as with all other PS5 side plates, these are likely to be only stocked through PlayStation Directly.

Spider-Man 2 looks like one of the most visually impressive titles on the platform yet, and it should really benefit from one of the best monitors for PS5. What's more, the new DualSense Spider-Man 2 variant could be considered one of the best PS5 controllers for superhero fans.